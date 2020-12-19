Socialite Life
LOL: This young man would like you to stay the f**k inside — WATCH
LOL: This young man would like you to stay the f**k inside — WATCH

by
December 19, 2020
This young man would like you to stay the fuck inside

It is definitely time for a laugh break. And for a piece of sound advice.

Thanks to Joel McHale for sharing, and for this grumpy young man for sharing his thoughts.

