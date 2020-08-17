Male Model Monday: William Goodge, Jordan Torres, Jules Horn & More

Welcome to Socialite Life‘s Male Model Monday!
Who is ready for some sizzling photos of some very hot male models?
Every week we feature our favorite male models who are bound to get you all tingly. This week we bring you, William Goodge, Jordan Torres, Jules Horn and more!
Check out the photos:
Elliot Meeten with shirt.
Christian Hogue lounges.
Pour some water on Jordan Torres.
Wyatt Cushman in his Calvins.
Kicking it with Kyle Kleiboeker.
In bed with Leo Cressant.
Charlie Matthews wears Versace at the beach.
Sunbathing with Jules Horn.
Danny Williams is on his knees.
And ocean view with William Goodge.
