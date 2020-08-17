Socialite Life

Male Model Monday: William Goodge, Jordan Torres, Jules Horn & More

by
August 17, 2020
William Goodge
Photo via Willam Goodge/Instagram

Welcome to Socialite Life‘s Male Model Monday!

Who is ready for some sizzling photos of some very hot male models?

Every week we feature our favorite male models who are bound to get you all tingly. This week we bring you, William Goodge, Jordan Torres, Jules Horn and more!

Check out the photos:

Elliot Meeten with shirt.

View this post on Instagram

Forgot to take my t-shirt off 😬

A post shared by Elliot George Meeten (@elliotmeeten) on

Christian Hogue lounges.

Pour some water on Jordan Torres.

View this post on Instagram

pages, thank u 😝

A post shared by JT (@officialjt) on

Wyatt Cushman in his Calvins.

Kicking it with Kyle Kleiboeker.

In bed with Leo Cressant.

View this post on Instagram

Spent a great weekend in Antibes rediscovering it’s beaches, walking around the old town and having some chill time ☀️ If you ever visit Antibes, I recommend you check out @the_home_fr to find a cosy appartement to rent ! 💥NEW💥 12 Week Programs are now available on my website ! They are designed to help you improve muscle size, strength, conditioning, endurance and overall health. Choose either the Get Lean Challenge or the Muscle Gain Challenge and let’s get started ! Price 79€ ! Each Challenge include : • 12 Week Training Program • Individualized Nutrition Plan • Access to the App • Nutrition Guide For more details, check out my website (link in my bio) ☀️ • • #mensfashion #menandcoffee #coffee #frenchmen #fitnesscoach #fitnessgoals #fitnessmodel #bedroom #fitnesslifestyle #bodygoals

A post shared by Léo | Travel ~ Fitness (@leo.cressant) on

Charlie Matthews wears Versace at the beach.

View this post on Instagram

This is where I’ll be. 🌊

A post shared by Charlie Matthews (@charliemmatthews) on

Sunbathing with Jules Horn.

Danny Williams is on his knees.

And ocean view with William Goodge.

View this post on Instagram

Something caught my attention

A post shared by W I L L I A M F. G O O D G E (@wfgoodge) on

CURT AND FRANK: THE HEADLINES

🏳️‍🌈 Dolly Parton: ‘Of Course Black Lives Matter’

🏳️‍🌈 Marge Simpson Responds to Jenna Ellis’ Kamala Haris Insult — WATCH

🏳️‍🌈 More Footage of Miss Vanjie and Kameron Michaels Making Out

🏳️‍🌈 Jim Parsons Opens Up About Coming Out, Why he Quit The Big Bang Theory

🏳️‍🌈 The Pop Five: Orville Peck & Shania Twain, Christina Aguilera, Dua Lipa Feat, Madonna & Missy Elliott, Miley Cyrus, and Future Islands

🏳️‍🌈 Ricky Martin Covers Out, Talks ‘Grieving for Parenthood’

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X