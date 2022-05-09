Socialite Life
Male Model Monday: William Roepstorff, Adam Phillips, Cole Etgen, and more
Male Model Monday: William Roepstorff, Adam Phillips, Cole Etgen, and more

May 9, 2022
William Roepstorff
Photo via William Roepstorff/Instagram

Welcome to Socialite Life’s Male Model Monday!

Who is ready for some sizzling photos and a video of some very hot male models?

Every week we feature our favorite male models who are bound to get you all tingly. We bring you William Roepstorff, Adam Phillips, Cole Etgen, and more this week!

Check out the pics and videos!

Delaney Ortiz takes it low.

Vin Sant in a bucket hat.

Corrado Martini enjoys some candy.

Augusta Alexander is working it out.

Cole Etgen wants you to cut off those dead ends.

Darnell Edwards hits the beach.

Janis Danner gazes.

Jorge Diaz — in the mirror.

It is all about the angels for William Roepstorff.

Adam Phillips is a cover boy.

