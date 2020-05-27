Socialite Life
Maluma, Cristiano Ronaldo, Charles Melton and More Insta Snaps
Maluma, Cristiano Ronaldo, Charles Melton and More Insta Snaps

by
May 27, 2020
Maluma
Photo via Maluma/Instagram

In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps!

Maluma and a glass of wine (don’t mind if I do), Cristiano Ronaldo lets his hair down, Charles Melton and man’s best friend and more!

Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Luke Evans

Johnny Sibilly

View this post on Instagram

a beret & old school Gaultier

A post shared by JOHNNY SIBILLY (@johnnysibilly) on

Ricky Martin

View this post on Instagram

#PausaPlay ||>

A post shared by Ricky (@ricky_martin) on

Ronen Rubinstein

View this post on Instagram

Probably talking about Sea Kelp 🌊📷: @JonnyShoer

A post shared by Ronen Rubinstein (@ronenrubinstein) on

Cristiano Ronaldo

View this post on Instagram

Approved ? 🤔

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on

Shemar Moore

Maluma

Shawn Mendes

View this post on Instagram

Feels like a life time ago 🖤

A post shared by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes) on

David Hernandez

Nico Tortorella

Chris Colfer

View this post on Instagram

Well, I made it! #30

A post shared by Chris Colfer (@chriscolfer) on

Chord Overstreet

Charles Melton

View this post on Instagram

mans best friend

A post shared by Charles Melton (@melton) on

