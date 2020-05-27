Maluma, Cristiano Ronaldo, Charles Melton and More Insta Snaps

In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps!

Maluma and a glass of wine (don’t mind if I do), Cristiano Ronaldo lets his hair down, Charles Melton and man’s best friend and more!

Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Luke Evans

Johnny Sibilly

Ricky Martin

Ronen Rubinstein

Cristiano Ronaldo

Shemar Moore

Maluma

Shawn Mendes

David Hernandez

Nico Tortorella

Chris Colfer

Chord Overstreet

Charles Melton

THE LATEST

FROM OUR PARTNERS