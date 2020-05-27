In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps!
Maluma and a glass of wine (don’t mind if I do), Cristiano Ronaldo lets his hair down, Charles Melton and man’s best friend and more!
Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.
Luke Evans
Johnny Sibilly
Ricky Martin
Ronen Rubinstein
Cristiano Ronaldo
Shemar Moore
Maluma
Shawn Mendes
David Hernandez
Nico Tortorella
Chris Colfer
Chord Overstreet
Charles Melton
THE LATEST
- Maluma, Cristiano Ronaldo, Charles Melton and More Insta Snaps
- Brad Pitt Is One Proud Papa as Shiloh Turns 14
- Henry Cavill Films Man of Steel: SL Photo Flashback:
- Gabrielle Union Breaks Silence on ‘America’s Got Talent’ As NBC and ‘AGT’ Announce Results from Investigation
- Kate Middleton Claps Back at Report Claiming She Feels ‘Exhausted and Trapped’ in the Wake of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Royal Exit
- Chrissy Teigen Is Having Her Breast Implants Removed, ‘I’m Just Over It’
- The Five — Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Darren Criss, American Horror Stories, X Æ A-Xii Musk, and Love, Victor
- Brad Pitt Helps Make Your OB-GYN Uncomfortable Experience a Little More Pleasurable
FROM OUR PARTNERS
Cheyenne Jackson Just Shared Something Deeply Personal That’s Been Causing Him to Feel Shame and Anxiety for Years [Towleroad]
Jan-Michael Gambill Is the Comeliest Tennis Model Since the Days of International Male [Kenneth in the 212]
Tags