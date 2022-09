Every week in our Male Model Spotlight, we feature one of our favorite male models who is bound to get you all tingly. This week we bring you Marcus Law.

Marcus is repped by Next Model Management, Urbn Models, FiveTwenty Model Management.

We wish we knew more about this very handsome man. If you do, send us a DM on Twitter!

Follow Marcus Law on Instagram here!

STATS

Birth Date: ?

Birthplace: ?

Height: 6’ 2”

Waist: 31″

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Blue

Enjoy these photos of Marcus Law

THE LATEST ON SL