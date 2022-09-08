Ricky Martin sues nephew who accused him of sexual abuse for $20 million

According to new legal documents, Ricky Martin is suing his nephew, Dennis Yadiel Sanchez Martin, for $20 million.

Dennis is the son of Martin’s paternal half-sister, Vanessa. Earlier this year, his nephew filed a restraining order against his uncle and accused him of sexual abuse and domestic violence. But, Ricky has denied any of the shocking allegations.

Ultimately, Sanchez dropped the allegations and the requested restraining order. Now, Martin has filed a lawsuit in San Juan claiming Sanchez tried to “assassinate” his reputation.

According to TMZ, the $20 million lawsuit claims that after dropping the restraining order, Sanchez messaged Martin via Instagram demanding money and threatening to “assassinate his reputation and integrity.” Martin also alleges that Sanchez would send him more than 10 messages a day for four months and publicly boast about being his nephew, whom Martin calls a “maladjusted individual.”

Additionally, Martin claims Sanchez posted his cell phone number on Instagram and made an Instagram account for one of his children. Martin says he’s subsequently lost multi-million dollar deals due to his nephew’s allegations and feels “unsafe” in Puerto Rico.

THE LATEST ON SL