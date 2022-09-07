Mariah Carey’s riveting dating history over the years

Published by

Mariah Carey is nothing short of an icon. The A-lister is best known for her high octave range and her headline-making love life.

Bryan Tananka

Carey and her current beau, Bryan Tanaka, have been an item since 2019. The duo often post images together on Instagram.

James Packer

The “Bye Bye” singer began dating the Australian billionaire in 2015. The two were briefly engaged in 2016 but called it quits shortly after Packer proposed.

OK! previously reported Carey demanded $50 million due to the inconvenience and emotional distress it caused. It was reported that the Precious actress won the settlement but the dollar amount awarded remains unknown.

Nick Cannon

Before Nick Cannon became a father-of-nine, he was Carey’s second husband. The two share twins Morrocan Scott and Monroe and were together from 2008 until 2014.

“Honestly, I think Nick and I could have worked it out between the two of us, but egos and emotions got inflamed (which can translate into many billable lawyer hours, and ultimately it did),” she wrote in The Meaning of Mariah Carey. “It was tough. We both wanted to make sure everything was cool for our family. We will always be family, and we make it work.”

Luis Miguel

The two songbirds dated from 1998 until 2001. She said in her book, “he was an authentic, over-the-top Latin lover, for real.”

Derek Jeter

Carey and Derek Jeter dated for almost a year from 1997 until 1998.

The two bonded over their shared biracial identity. “It was the racial situation—that his mom is Irish, his dad is Black, but he was also very ambiguous looking to me,” she admitted to Oprah Winfrey. The songwriter wrote the songs “The Roof” and “My All” about the baseball star.

Tommy Mottola

Carey’s first marriage was to Sony executive Tommy Mottola. The recording artist was 24 and the author was 44 when they wed back in 1993.

“You might want to picture a child bride,” Carey told Cosmopolitan in July 2019. “There was a conscious effort to keep me as this all-American, whatever that means, girl. It was very controlled. There was no freedom for me as a human being. It was almost like being a prisoner.”

