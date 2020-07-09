Mariah Carey Shares Cover Photo of Her ‘Unfiltered’ Memoir

Get ready butterflies, because Mariah Carey has finished writing her memoir, which she has described as ”unfiltered”, and admitted she found it ”incredibly hard, humbling and healing” to write.

Mariah insisted she’s never been able to share her full story before, says her new book, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, will set the record straight on many misconceptions about her personal and public life and explained that she delved ”deep” into her childhood and ”gave the scared little girl inside of me a big voice.”

Carey also described herself as becoming a ”betrayed woman” after being ”abandoned” and she hopes her book will show others the ”resilience of the human spirit”.

In a letter to herself on the back cover of the tome, she wrote:

”It took me a lifetime to have the courage and the clarity to write my memoir. I want to tell the story of the moments – the ups and downs, the triumphs and traumas, the debacles and the dreams, that contributed to the person I am today.”

”Though there have been countless stories about me throughout my career and very public personal life, it’s been impossible to communicate the complexities and depths of my experience in any single magazine article or a ten-minute television interview.”

“And even then, my words were filtered through someone else’s lens, largely satisfying someone else’s assignment to define me,” she continues.

”This book is composed of my memories, my mishaps, my struggles, my survival and my songs. Unfiltered. I went deep into my childhood and gave the scared little girl inside of me a big voice. I let the abandoned and ambitious adolescent have her say, and the betrayed woman I became tell her side.”

”Writing this memoir was incredibly hard, humbling and healing. My sincere hope is that you are moved to a new understanding, not only about me, but also about the resilience of the human spirit.”

Carey worked on the memoir with Michaela Angela Davis and it’ll be published under Andy Cohen’s book imprint.

