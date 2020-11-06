Socialite Life
Now Reading
Mark Wahlberg reveals abs and plumbers crack Instagram video
Socialite Life

Socialite Life Newsletter Subscribe

Socialite Life

Mark Wahlberg reveals abs and plumbers crack Instagram video

by
November 6, 2020
Mark Wahlberg
Mark Wahlberg/Instagram

Mark Wahlberg flashed his butt cheeks while hitting the gym in a new video posted to his Instagram on Friday (November 06, 2020).

The 49-year-old actor first pulled down his shorts to show off his camouflage boxer briefs while also showcasing his chiseled abs before turning around to expose his upper backside to the camera.

As he poked out his rear-end, Marky Mark also showed off marks from a cupping therapy session.

“Check out the new @municipal underwear out now!!,” he captioned the video, joking, “Polka dot cupping not included 😂😂.”

He frequently shares his workout routine online while shirtless and even showed off his tricep transformation after six months of heavy training and strict dieting.

FROM OUR PARTNERS

See Original | Powered by elink

THE LATEST ON SOCIALITE LIFE

The Five — Whack-a-Trump, a baby gently stroking a duck, come on Nevada, let him bounce, and the end game

Mark Wahlberg reveals abs and plumbers crack Instagram video

Andy Cohen wants to bring back The Real Housewives of Miami

Stevie Nicks teams up with Miley Cyrus for ‘Edge of Midnight’ Remix — LISTEN

Brian Austin Green thanks fans for their support after being dragged by ex-wife Megan Fox on social media

Britney Spears files to have father removed as conservator

Garrett Hedlund arrested for DUI earlier this year, sought treatment

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X