Mark Wahlberg reveals abs and plumbers crack Instagram video

Mark Wahlberg flashed his butt cheeks while hitting the gym in a new video posted to his Instagram on Friday (November 06, 2020).

The 49-year-old actor first pulled down his shorts to show off his camouflage boxer briefs while also showcasing his chiseled abs before turning around to expose his upper backside to the camera.

As he poked out his rear-end, Marky Mark also showed off marks from a cupping therapy session.

“Check out the new @municipal underwear out now!!,” he captioned the video, joking, “Polka dot cupping not included 😂😂.”

He frequently shares his workout routine online while shirtless and even showed off his tricep transformation after six months of heavy training and strict dieting.