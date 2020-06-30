Mark Wahlberg Reveals He Is ‘Allergic to Almost Everything’

+13 View Gallery

Mark Wahlberg took to Instagram to reveal he recently found out he had lots of allergies as he shared a picture of himself getting an allergy test.

The actor shared a photo of his bare back to reveal the results of a basic scratch allergy test, showing the numerous swollen mosquito-bite-like bumps decorating it.

He wrote on Instagram: ”It only took me 49 years to realize I’m allergic to almost everything.”

His pal Chris Pratt quipped back: ”I’m no doctor, but based on the inflammation near the puncture marks it looks like you’re allergic to getting poked by needles.”

Wahlberg didn’t reveal what is exactly allergic to, some of his 15.6 million followers have been left begging for clarification, openly wondering if he was tested for animal or food-related allergies.

Meanwhile, Mario Lopez offered a simple, “Same.”

His nephew, Jeff Wahlberg, asked, “what if u found out u were allergic to wine?”

Golfer Justin Thomas had the answer, writing: “If you end up being allergic to wine, I call dibs on the cellar!”

On the other hand, Kat McNamara wrote, “Welcome to the club. If you need creative alternatives, happy to share…”

Luckily for us, it doesn’t seem that Mark is allergic to spray tans as seen in the gallery at the top of this post.

Photo by Bauer-Griffin

Wahlberg was spotted getting a spray tan ahead of filming his flick, Pain and Gain, in Miami back in May of 2012.

