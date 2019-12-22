Mark Wahlberg Shows Off His Very Ripped Physique — PHOTOS

Mark Wahlberg is showing off his six-pack on Instagram again, looking more shredded than ever before.

The 48-year-old told his 13.9 million followers the secret to his more sculpted than humanly possible abs was all thanks to three things — and one of them is an Australian-created fitness routine, F45 Challenge.

“Six months of Performance Inspired Nutrition, Aquahydrate, and F45 training!!,” the dad-of-four wrote.

“Clean eating. Inspired to be better, team training / life changing.”

Understandably, people are losing their minds over the transformation, with thousands of comments flooding his gym photo.

So, what exactly does the star’s fitness routine entail? “Innovative, high-intensity group workouts that are fast, fun and results-driven,” according to their Instagram page.

Their website also addresses how it’s “designed to unify the muscle groups of the body” and to help make people “feel and perform better” in all aspects of their lives after working up a sweat for 45 minutes.

Mark isn’t shy about sharing images of his physique, having done so in August. At the time, he said he’d been eating clean for 45 days and hadn’t had alcohol in about two months.

The actor is famously a gym rat, waking up in the wee hours of the morning to get his first workout of the day in (he does a second workout in the afternoon).

Last year, he posted his daily schedule to Instagram in which he indicated he wakes up at 2:30 AM and is in the gym by 4 AM.