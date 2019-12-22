Red Carpet Recap: Henry Cavill, Jason Derulo, Antoni Porowski, Mark Hamill and More!

It was another banner week for the red carpet with a bevy of handsome Hollywood hotties hitting the red carpet for events such as the 103.5 KISS FM’s Jingle Ball 2019, The Witcher Netflix Premiere In Warsaw, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker European Premiere, Premiere Of Disney’s Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker, Cats World Premiere, and more!

Per usual there were a few fashion missteps, but we all make fashion mistakes, right?

Some of our favorite looks from our favorite men are featured below from this past week.

Once you’ve checked out those, launch the gallery below to see photos of Niall Horan, Yuto Nakajima, Olly Murs, Reeve Carney, Oscar Isaac, Timothee Chalamet, and a slew of other hotties.

Henry Cavill attends “The Witcher” World Premiere at Vue Cinema West End on December 16, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)

Jason Derulo attends the world premiere of “Cats” at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on December 16, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

(L-R) Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas, and Kevin Jonas of the Jonas Brothers attend the 103.5 KISS FM’s Jingle Ball 2019 on December 18, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Antoni Porowski attends the world premiere of “Cats” at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on December 16, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

Mark Hamill attends the Premiere of Disney’s “Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker” on December 16, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

