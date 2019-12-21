Socialite Life
Sebastian Stan, Tom Daley, Nyle DiMarco, and More Insta Snaps

By Michael Prieve 0
Sebastian Stan Photo via Sebastian Stan / Instagram

In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps!

Sebastian Stan is very serious, flexing with Tom Daley, shirtless selfie time with Nyle DiMarco and more!

Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment.

Pietro Boselli

View this post on Instagram

Arabian sunset

A post shared by Pietro Boselli (@pietroboselli) on

Chad Michael Murray

Kevin Zegers

View this post on Instagram

Performance Day at school. Photocred @talrabinowitz

A post shared by Kevin Zegers (@kevinzegers1984) on

Sebastian Stan

Tom Daley

Harry Styles

Armie Hammer

Alex Pettyfer

Nyle DiMarco

View this post on Instagram

the last mirror selfie of the decade 🚀🤟🏼

A post shared by Nyle DiMarco (@nyledimarco) on

Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal.

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds.

Johnny Sibilly.

View this post on Instagram

need this bear🙏🏽🐻❤️ 📸: @wemcycle

A post shared by Johnny Sibilly (@johnnysibilly) on

