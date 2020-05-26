Mary-Kate Olsen Officially Files For Divorce from Olivier Sarkozy

The courts are back open and Mary-Kate Olsen did not waste any time in filing for divorce from Olivier Sarkozy.

Olsen really can’t wait to get divorced – the actress and fashion designer immediately submitted her application after New York courts re-opened today (May 26, 2020), after being closed to non-emergency cases due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

She initially tried to file a petition to divorce her husband on Apr 17, alleging that the half-brother of former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was kicking her out of their New York house during the pandemic, reported Page Six.

Actress Mary-Kate Olsen arrives at the Weinstein Co. Golden Globe after party held at Trader Vic’s on January 16, 2006 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

“It was clear my marriage was over … the relationship has broken down irretrievably,” read court documents, which were obtained by Page Six.

Olsen tried requesting an emergency divorce petition, saying “my husband has terminated the lease on our New York City residence … without my consent.” The emergency petition was denied by a judge.

Olsen requested to be allowed to stay until May 30 after being asked to move out by May 18, but claims that Sarkozy has not responded to it.

Mary-Kate Olsen attends the 25th Anniversary of the Annual CFDA Fashion Awards held at the New York Public Library on June 4, 2007 in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)

The couple reportedly had many disagreements in their marriage, including whether they wanted children. Sarkozy, who has two grown children from his previous marriage with writer Charlotte Bernard, did not; Olsen did.

The couple began dating in 2012 and tied the knot in 2015, with Olsen becoming a stepmom to Sarkozy’s two children from his previous marriage.

