Mason Gooding, Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Lipnicki, and more Insta Snaps
Mason Gooding, Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Lipnicki, and more Insta Snaps

July 1, 2022
Mason Gooding
Photo via Mason Gooding/Instagram

In appreciation of the easy-on-the-eye male celebrities, we bring you Insta Snaps featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos from the last week.

Mason Gooding takes a shirtless selfie, Neil Patrick Harris in his undies, Jonathan Lipnicki with pet, and more celebrity Insta Snaps.

Yes, we know that these men are much more than just eye candy; they are all talented in their respective professions. That said, allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Check out the pics and videos!

Cody Simpson

Chad White

Daren Kagasoff

Ludi Lin

Hugh Sheridan

Derek Hough

Tyson Beckford

Shawn Mendes

Luke Evans

Dan Benson

Bruno Alcantara

Antoni Porowski

Ryan Phillippe

Joel Kim Booster

Mason Gooding

Neil Patrick Harris

Jonathan Lipnicki

