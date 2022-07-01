Miles Teller’s grandma launches campaign for him to be next James Bond

Published by

BANG Showbiz English

Miles Teller‘s grandma has launched a campaign for him to be the next James Bond.

The ‘Whiplash’ star’s relative Leona Flowers – who goes by the nickname Mup – is convinced her grandson is the perfect replacement for Daniel Craig who stepped down from the role of 007 after the release of his final film ‘No Time To Die’ – so she’s taken to Twitter to get her message across.

In a post on the social media site, Leona insisted Miles is the right man for the job, writing: “They’re looking for an actor to replace Daniel Craig for future 007 movies.

“I think my grandson, Miles Teller, has proven that he has everything they’re looking for – talent, looks, strength, worldwide appeal oh, so cool. He can be that guy!! Wouldn’t he be great?”

Many of her followers agreed with her, but some pointed out that Bond has historically been played by British actors while Miles is American.

However, Leona is adamant her 35-year-old grandson is great with accents and could easily convince moviegoers he’s a Brit.

She added: “He could make you think he was (British) … And lots of Europeans have played Americans. He studied acting which includes accents. He’d be great.”

It comes after James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli insisted they haven’t got anyone in mind for the role yet as they are still deciding what to do with 007.

She told Deadline.com: “Nobody’s in the running. We’re working out where to go with him, we’re talking that through. There isn’t a script and we can’t come up with one until we decide how we’re going to approach the next film because, really, it’s a reinvention of Bond. We’re reinventing who he is and that takes time. I’d say that filming is at least two years away.”