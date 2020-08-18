It has been over three months now since Matt Bomer teased us with the possibility of a White Collar revival.
If you recall, Matt stated during the White Collar virtual reunion via the Stars in the House YouTube channel:
“There’s nothing that I would want more than to be on a set with this group of people again. There are real conversations happening. There seems to be a lot of excitement about it. What form that takes and how it plays out and whether all the creatives involved can work it out and make it happen is yet to be seen. But we’re all really optimistic and hopeful.”
This news followed White Collar creator Jeff Eastin‘s teasing of the possible return of the show:
“Had a great convo with Matt Bomer. We have a plan to bring #WhiteCollar back. So, as Mozzie might say, ‘To quote Steve Harvey, ‘The dream is free. The hustle is sold separately.’ It’s time to hustle.”
Bomer responded to his tweet with “🧐👍”
and the following tweet:
White Collar aired for six seasons on USA Network, from 2009 to 2014. It ended with Bomer’s Neal faking his death and heading to Paris.
So until we have further news of a revival of White Collar, hopefully, these photos of Matt Bomer from the 2010 Paley Center For Media presentation of White Collar event.
CURT AND FRANK: THE HEADLINES
🏳️🌈 Cardi B Interviews Joe Biden, Shares Her Long List of Expectations
🏳️🌈 Dolly Parton: ‘Of Course Black Lives Matter’
🏳️🌈 Marge Simpson Responds to Jenna Ellis’ Kamala Haris Insult — WATCH
🏳️🌈 Singer Greyson Chance Opens Up About His Anorexia Battle
🏳️🌈 Jim Parsons Opens Up About Coming Out, Why he Quit The Big Bang Theory
🏳️🌈 Democratic National Convention 2020: How to Watch, Speakers, Schedule
FROM OUR PARTNERS
★ Megan Fox‘s new BF, Machine Gun Kelly, reads thirst tweets about him. WATCH! [OMG BLOG]
★ Rush Limbaugh remains awful, repeats crude sexist smear of Kamala Harris. [Towleroad]
★ David Blaine to attempt flying across the Hudson River with balloons. [Evil Beet Gossip]
★ Cardi B interviews Joe Biden, shares her long list of expectations. [Curt and Frank]
★ Akshaya Kubiak, aka Ash Armand on the Showtime series Gigolos, was charged last month with beating his girlfriend to death. [Kenneth in the 212]
★ A look at new next Princess Diana, Elizabeth Debicki‘s red carpet looks. They’re exquisite. [Go Fug Yourself]
★ Tom Sykes was told about “Prince William having an affair” by a daughter of an earl. [Celebitchy]
★ Melania Trump does NOT want Donald to hold her hand. [Boy Culture]