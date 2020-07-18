Socialite Life
Matt McGorry, Luke Evans, David Hernandez, and More Insta Snaps
Matt McGorry, Luke Evans, David Hernandez, and More Insta Snaps

by
July 18, 2020
Matt McGorry

In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos.

Matt McGorry and his soft belly, Luke Evans hits the high seas, David Hernandez selfie reflects and more!

Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Jeremiah Brent

Zachary Quinto

Austin Holmes

Brooks Laich

I’m absolutely loving these lake workouts with my dudes @hebercannon, @derekhough, and @garrettgee! Here it is: Partner Workout 5 Rounds – You Go, I Go: 20 Alternating DB Snatches @ 50/35 100m Swim The swimming component adds a whole new stimulus into the workout, plus it makes it a ton of fun. Lots of gyms are closed around the world right now, so wherever you’re at and whoever you’re with, use your creativity to get some daily movement in – even if it’s different than your normal routine. The simple fact is that if you move today, you win. Be active, get your heart rate up daily, do it alongside people you love, and you’ll live and long and healthy life! Happy moving team! 🏊‍♂️😎

Alex Pettyfer

Justin Silver

Jonathan Bennett

Luke Evans

Gonna miss the boat days. @sagaibiza

Charlie Puth

Good Morning!!!!

Mehcad Brooks

Ẹnikan ko fi asọ silẹ ni edidi lakoko ti o n ṣe adehun lori rẹ. An old #Yoruba proverb which means: “One does not leave cloth in a bundle while bargaining over it.” • (It is wise to know what one is negotiating to buy.) • I ask you…do you know the value of the cloth that we are negotiating with America for? It is the cloth of equanimity. It is for the peace that is every human’s birthright. Do not settle for anything less than the entire cloth. It is ours to wrap ourselves in and there is no more valuable way to spend our spiritual energy. #justakidfromaustin who wants us all to have peace of mind and heart. . . . . . #blm #blacklivesmatter #mehcadbrooks #mbtalks #antiracist #antiracism #wearehere #blacktraumamatters #africanproverbs #tulumbeach #jaxbriggs

Trevor Donovan

David Hernandez

Matt McGorry

My big, soft belly. My earliest memories that my body was "wrong." A site of torment and trauma that taught me that I, myself, was shameful. Self-inflicting harm in the hope that it would protect me. From a world that hates fat people and men who are soft, physically and emotionally. "Casual" comments, and their impact that I tried to ignore. To acknowledge them fully, would mean being too soft in both body and spirit. # My big, soft belly. As men, we must be hard and angular, like chiseled impenetrable statues. Unchanged by external conditions- seasons, quarantines, life events, traumas, systemic oppression and emotions. We are told that our bodies reflect our inner-state, and that we must always be in control. Of our lives, our emotions, "our women," and our bodies. We are taught that a lean and muscular physique is the prize of self-control and that this is worthy of unending obsession as we sacrifice our joy at the altars of these lifeless statues that we worship. All of the trauma, self-hate, self-punishing exercise and food restrictions I put on myself had to be worth it, right? The more the better. Resentful of friends who got "credit" for their leanness when they didn't have to harm themselves like I had in order to achieve it. Of course, I received some specialized awards for how dutifully I slit my throat and let the softness bleed out of me, as I watched myself harden to stone. # My big, soft belly. Bigger and softer than ever before. As my personhood and spirit blossoms and grows, my body and my belly does as well. Symbiotically, they support the growth of each other. As my healing takes deeper root, it supports me in growing in wild, uncontainable, and unknowable ways. What would be possible, if we could see the growth of our bodies as intricately connected to healing our our spirits, our relationships with our bodies, food, movement, and to the world around us? # My dad's big, soft belly. Like mine. Too unique and beautiful to fit into the hard boxes created to contain soft men. I feel his pain, like I feel my own. My softness allows it. And he is gentle, kind, empathetic…soft. Our softness is magic. There is beauty in our softness.

CURT AND FRANK: THE HEADLINES

🏳️‍🌈 So Many Karens and Kens: Skechers Karen, Over the Line Karen, Park Ranger Karen, and More

🏳️‍🌈 List of U.S. Stores That Required You to Wear a Mask

🏳️‍🌈 Ellen DeGeneres Employees Talk of Toxic Work Environment

🏳️‍🌈 Civil Rights Icon, Rep. John Lewis Dead at 80

🏳️‍🌈 Rancho Mirage Karen Demands to See Landscapers Papers

🏳️‍🌈 Watch As Henry Cavill Seductively Builds a Gaming PC

