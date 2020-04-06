Matthew McConaughey Hosts Virtual Bingo for Quarantined Seniors

Alright, alright, alright. Matthew McConaughey and his family host a virtual bingo night for quarantined seniors –

Matthew McConaughey and his family went online over the weekend to give residents of a Texas nursing home the virtual meeting of their lives.

McConaughey, who has taken to social media recently to tell fans to stay safe, played virtual bingo with the residents of The Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living.

The star’s wife, Camila Alves, their children and his mom, Kay McConaughey, also joined in the fun.

The Enclave posted videos of the experience on its Facebook page.

“During a time when we are all working to make lemonade out of lemons, we are so humbled that Matthew took the time to play our favorite game with us,” the center posted. “As Matthew would say, let’s turn this red light into a green light!”

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=652315845592481

The senior living facility thanked Matthew, his wife Camila, and his mom Kay for hosting the residents.

“Our residents had a great time playing, and they loved talking with Matthew about his family heritage and his favorite drink,” said The Enclave.

From Our Partners

Quote of the Day: Tarantino Equates Shooting Shirtless Brad Pitt to Shooting Gay Skin Flick! [ OMG BLOG ]

Equates Shooting Shirtless to Shooting Gay Skin Flick! [ ] Randy Rainbow Reveals His Hopeless Devotion to NY Governor Andrew Cuomo in “Andy” — WATCH [ Towleroad ]

Reveals His Hopeless Devotion to NY Governor in “Andy” — WATCH [ ] Miley Cyrus and Boyfriend Bring Tacos to Medical Team [ Evil Beet Gossip ]

and Boyfriend Bring Tacos to Medical Team [ ] Time To Revisit the Premiere of Cruel Intentions [ Go Fug Yourself ]

[ ] Val Kilmer previously said that he didn’t date Angelina Jolie , but they did kiss once [ Celebitchy ]

previously said that he didn’t date , but they did kiss once [ ] This pandemic really seems to be agreeing with Matteo Berrettini . [ Kenneth in the 212 ]

. [ ] Queen Elizabeth II Gives Rare Address On COVID-19: WE WILL MEET AGAIN [Boy Culture]

Featured in the SL Shop

We only share the stuff that we love. We may earn a small commission if you buy through our links.