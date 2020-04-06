Socialite Life
Matthew McConaughey Hosts Virtual Bingo for Quarantined Seniors

Celebrity
By Michael Prieve
Matthew McConaughey Bingo
1

Alright, alright, alright. Matthew McConaughey and his family host a virtual bingo night for quarantined seniors –

Matthew McConaughey and his family went online over the weekend to give residents of a Texas nursing home the virtual meeting of their lives.

McConaughey, who has taken to social media recently to tell fans to stay safe, played virtual bingo with the residents of The Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living.

The star’s wife, Camila Alves, their children and his mom, Kay McConaughey, also joined in the fun.

The Enclave posted videos of the experience on its Facebook page.

“During a time when we are all working to make lemonade out of lemons, we are so humbled that Matthew took the time to play our favorite game with us,” the center posted. “As Matthew would say, let’s turn this red light into a green light!”

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=652315845592481

The senior living facility thanked Matthew, his wife Camila, and his mom Kay for hosting the residents.

“Our residents had a great time playing, and they loved talking with Matthew about his family heritage and his favorite drink,” said The Enclave.

