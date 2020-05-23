Socialite Life
Matthew McConaughey and Wife Camila Alves Deliver 110,000 Masks to Rural Texas Hospitals Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
Matthew McConaughey and Wife Camila Alves Deliver 110,000 Masks to Rural Texas Hospitals Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

by
May 23, 2020
RBC Hosted "White Boy Rick" Cocktail Party At RBC House Toronto Film Festival 2018
Photo by Sonia Recchia/Getty Images for RBC

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves are on the road again, this time delivering 110,000 medical masks to hospitals across rural Texas.

The couple posted a picture on Twitter, and said thanks to Lincoln Motor Company for donating the masks.

86th Annual Academy Awards - Backstage
(Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

Matthew and Camila loaded up a King Ranch edition Ford truck with boxes of masks (they even had to put them in the back seat of the cab) and started the trek across the state.

This isn’t the first act of kindness from the Texas native and his wife during the pandemic. At the beginning of April, Camila and Matthew donated 80,000 face masks to coronavirus first responders in Texas and Louisiana.

They also hosted a virtual bingo game for senior living facility in Round Rock.

USC v Texas
Actor and Texas fan Matthew McConaughey stands on the sideline during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the USC Trojans at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 15, 2018 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Last Friday (May 15, 2020), Matthew gave a live commencement speech for the graduation Class of 2020 on Good Morning America. He mentioned “the best advice he ever received” from one of his Longview High School classmates.

Watch his speech below.

