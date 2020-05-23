Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves are on the road again, this time delivering 110,000 medical masks to hospitals across rural Texas.
The couple posted a picture on Twitter, and said thanks to Lincoln Motor Company for donating the masks.
Matthew and Camila loaded up a King Ranch edition Ford truck with boxes of masks (they even had to put them in the back seat of the cab) and started the trek across the state.
This isn’t the first act of kindness from the Texas native and his wife during the pandemic. At the beginning of April, Camila and Matthew donated 80,000 face masks to coronavirus first responders in Texas and Louisiana.
They also hosted a virtual bingo game for senior living facility in Round Rock.
Last Friday (May 15, 2020), Matthew gave a live commencement speech for the graduation Class of 2020 on Good Morning America. He mentioned “the best advice he ever received” from one of his Longview High School classmates.
Watch his speech below.
THE LATEST
- Pierson Fodé, Pietro Boselli, Ed Westwick and More Insta Snaps
- Matthew McConaughey and Wife Camila Alves Deliver 110,000 Masks to Rural Texas Hospitals Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
- Spotted: Gossip Girl Reboot on Lockdown Until 2021 Due to Coronavirus Pandemic
- The Accusations Are Flying As Jamie King and Kyle Newman’s Divorce Gets NASTY
- Feel Good Friday: Harvey Guillén’s Guillermo, Dylan O’Brien Takes on the Social Network, Sarah Cooper’s ‘I Tested Very Positively,’ and More!
- The Friday Cocktail — Margarita
- Everything Coming to HBO MAX in June 2020
- Socialite Life Photo Flashback: Michael B. Jordan Hits the Beach