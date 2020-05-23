Matthew McConaughey and Wife Camila Alves Deliver 110,000 Masks to Rural Texas Hospitals Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves are on the road again, this time delivering 110,000 medical masks to hospitals across rural Texas.

The couple posted a picture on Twitter, and said thanks to Lincoln Motor Company for donating the masks.

Matthew and Camila loaded up a King Ranch edition Ford truck with boxes of masks (they even had to put them in the back seat of the cab) and started the trek across the state.

Thanks to @LincolnMotorCo for donating 110 thousand masks – me and @iamcamilaalves hitting the road to get em to rural hospitals in need across Texas pic.twitter.com/ztlSh7IpjO — Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) May 22, 2020

This isn’t the first act of kindness from the Texas native and his wife during the pandemic. At the beginning of April, Camila and Matthew donated 80,000 face masks to coronavirus first responders in Texas and Louisiana.

They also hosted a virtual bingo game for senior living facility in Round Rock.

Last Friday (May 15, 2020), Matthew gave a live commencement speech for the graduation Class of 2020 on Good Morning America. He mentioned “the best advice he ever received” from one of his Longview High School classmates.

Watch his speech below.

