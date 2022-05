It has been tough, but we’ve spent all week long scouring the depths of Instagram to bring you this week’s Instahottie — Jared Reinfeldt.

Jared Reinfeldt is an actor, writer, and theatre creator raised in Nashville and based in New York City. A Boston College graduate, he also studied at Circle in the Square and with Commonwealth Shakespeare Company.

You also may have seen him as Victor in the iconic return of Gossip Girl on HBO Max.

Enjoy these pics of Jared Reinfeldt

