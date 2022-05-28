The Week in Drag – The All Star reviews are in, get summer-ized with Trixie, meet the bachelors vying for Vanjie and more

Hello, hello, hello! We are back with the latest news and updates from the queens of the RuPaul’s Drag Race universe in the Week in Drag.

Last week, we were reintroduced to the eight wining queens competing on the already exciting seventh season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars in a deluxe two-episode premiere and our favorite Ru-cappers are here to give us the lowdown on the challenges and rate and review the stunning runway fashions.

We also have a few more DragCon wrap up videos from Bob, Willam and Rock M Sakura – just in case you didn’t get enough glamour in LA (like Gia Gunn alleged.) In addition, we have new cosmetics from Trixie Mattel, we meet the handsome bachelors competing for the heart of Miss Vanjie and more eleganza than you can handle. Let’s not waste any more time and let’s bring it to the runway!

This week on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, the queens treated us to the Realness of Fortune Eleganza Ball where they served us three unique looks, Vanna White realness (introduced by the tile spinning legend herself – and the queens’ reactions to seeing her were priceless), a “Before and After” look and a scratch-made look using colors representing different international locations. Some of the standout looks included Jinkx Monsoon’s “Whatever Happened to Baby Jane Fonda” look for the Before and After runway, Trinity the Tuck’s red vinyl dominatrix superhero look and Raja’s opulent golden gown. In the end, Trinity and Jaida Essence Hall received their legendary legend stars and faced off in a fabulous lip sync to “Green Light” by Beyoncé. Jaida won and bestowed the platinum plunger to Jinkx. If you don’t have Paramount+, you can check out the first act of the episode here:

With the return of All Stars, we are also treated to the return of “The Pit Stop.” Bob the Drag Queen is back as host and recaps the first episode of season seven – including the queens performing verses and choreo for the new Ru tune “Legends” and the royal-themed runway looks – with the always amazing Nicole Byer.

Bob’s We’re Here co-star Eureka joins the second episode of “The Pit Stop” to discuss the (surprisingly good) Snatch Game and pleather fashions.

Since Raja is competing on All Stars, she’s (obviously) unable to host “Fashion Photo Ruview”. Of course, World of Wonder found the perfect replacements in our fashion mavens Violet Chachki and Gottmik. Watch as they toot and boot the “I’m Crowning” runway looks.

The pair also give us their unfiltered, honest takes on the “Pleather Principle” looks in the second episode.

Another pair of queens weighing in on the first runway presentation of season seven are Yuhua Hamasaki and Rock M Sakura who also don’t hold anything back with their “Bootleg Opinions.”

The always delightful Joseph Shepherd teams up with Laganja Estranja to discuss the All Stars premiere on their new podcast “Queening Out.”

Aquaria and The Vixen join Batty and Naysha for the All Stars viewing party at Chicago’s Roscoe’s Bar &B Grill.

The powerhouse of All Stars (who got herself blocked this week because, talent) Jinkx Monsoon talks about the show and lots of other topics as she gives her artistic talents a workout on Pop Buzz’s “Portrait Mode.”

Forget Rock of Love and The Bachelorette, WOW Presents Plus is bringing us the ultimate dating show. Drag icon Miss Vanjie has just 24 hours to find love in a mansion filled with 18 men! Vanjie: 24 Hours of Love is a social dating experiment that explores the complexities of modern gay dating as seen through the eyes of 18 prospective suitors from all walks of life and one legendary queen. Over eight episodes, watch Miss Vanjie as she puts her suitors to the test and eliminates the rest in order to find her one true love! The series will feature compelling conversations about sex positivity and confront the often-unspoken subjects within the gay dating community.

The 18 suitors who will be fighting for Vanjie’s heart are Anthony Kairouz, Blake Vanamserfoorth, Brandon Karson Jordan, Craig Handy, Dakota Payne, Derek Viveiros, Ernesto Flores, Jack Janowicz, Jarrett Lantz, Javonte “Blu” Rosello, Jozea Flores, Kishan Patel, Nick Lorenzini, Noel Anaya, Tommy Pardee, Tyler Renner, Ulisses Rivera, and Zuri Green.

Vanjie: 24 Hours of Love will premiere worldwide on Thursday, June 9th at 3p ET/12p PT,exclusively on WOW Presents Plus.

DragCon LA 2022 is now part of Drag Race her-story, but recaps from the queens are still coming our way – and I am totally okay with that. Bob the Drag Queen and Ocean Kelly talk DragCon fashion – and debunk Gia Gunn’s assertion that there was no glamour at the event –on “Purse First Impressions”

One of the people I am most bummed about not getting to meet at DragCon is Willam. Fortunately, he took us along and shared some highlights of his DragCon experience in this video.

Rock M Sakura was showered with love and gifts at Drag Con and shared her haul with us.

Trixie Mattel brought her band to the UK for a musical tour and talks about it – and lots more – as she gets ready for a gig.

I kind of gave up on watching Stranger Things on Netflix around mid-season two, but, with the arrival of season four, I feel like I should revisit the show. If you’re in the same boat as I am and need a refresh, watch as Trixie and Katya react to the first three seasons of the sci-fi series on ”I Like to Watch.”

In the latest episode of “UNHhhh”, Trixie and Katya talk all things hoarding and I kind of feel very seen right now.

Bronzers and lip balms? Yes, please! Get your summer glow on with the latest from Trixie Cosmetics. Earlier this week, Trixie revealed her new Roadtripper Collection and my wallet cried just a little. I need this bronzer in my life and you can get yours now at Trixie Cosmetics.

Current All Star Monét X Change and Bob the Drag Queen are back answering your burning questions on “Sibling Advicery”. This time around, they tackle borrowing money (don’t do it) and finding friends in a new city.

Alexis Mateo and Choriza May toot and boot the fashions featured in the family resemblance makeover challenge on Drag Race España.

NYC drag icon and activist Marti Cummings joined Leah McSweeney of The Real Housewives of New York City for NAMI Walks NYC — The Largest Mental Health Fundraising Walk — held Sunday, May 22 at Pier 17. NAMI-NYC, a grassroots nonprofit marking its 40th anniversary, provides NYC families and individuals living with mental illness and mental health challenges, access to free support programs, classes, a staffed helpline, and other life-changing services.

Both Leah and Marti shared their personal stories of living with bipolar II disorder — and how support changed their lives — with a cheering crowd of over 5000 attendees and volunteers. Firstly, when they took to the stage, Marti told the crowd, “I’m not walking, you are! I’m in heels and all THIS make-up!” Then they shared: “For years, I struggled with my mental health. I was scared to reach out, but I did seek help and it’s empowered me to help people who may feel the same way. Do you think we can create an environment where people can get help?”

NAMI Walks NYC, culminating in the final week of Mental Health Awareness Month, helped NAMI-NYC reach its fundraising goal of $1M to support its FREE, in-demand programs, classes, and services.

Leah McSweeney, Executive Director at NAMI-NYC Metro Matt Kudish and Marti Gould Cummings attend National Alliance on Mental Illness of NYC during the 2022 edition of “NAMI Walks NYC” fundraising event and inaugural Mental Health Street Festival At South Street Seaport at Pier 17 on May 22, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Photo Craig Barritt/Getty Images for NAMI-NYC)

Marti Gould Cummings, Executive Director at NAMI-NYC Metro Matt Kudish and Leah McSweeney attend National Alliance on Mental Illness of NYC during the 2022 edition of “NAMI Walks NYC” fundraising event and inaugural Mental Health Street Festival At South Street Seaport at Pier 17 on May 22, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Photo Craig Barritt/Getty Images for NAMI-NYC)

Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images

Executive Director at NAMI-NYC Metro Matt Kudish speaks onstage at the National Alliance on Mental Illness of NYC during the 2022 edition of “NAMI Walks NYC” fundraising event and inaugural Mental Health Street Festival At South Street Seaport at Pier 17 on May 22, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Photo Craig Barritt/Getty Images for NAMI-NYC)

And that wraps it up for this long weekend edition of The Week in Drag. Until we meet again for more charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent from the queens, remember to stay healthy, stay safe and Say LOVE!

THE LATEST ON SL