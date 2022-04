It has been tough, but we’ve spent all week long scouring the depths of Instagram to bring you this week’s Instahottie — Peter Finn.

Peter Finn is an actor and model who is based in Los Angeles, CA.

He is currently repped by BMG Models and has an adorable dog. That is about all we could find on Peter. Shoot us a message if you know more!

Enjoy these pics of Peter Finn

