The Week in Drag – Your RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14 winner, Bob ranks the All Stars promos, Trixie launches a new makeup collection and more

Hello, hello, hello! Welcome once again to our weekly collection of all things RuPaul’s Drag Race — The Week in Drag.

On Friday, a winner was (finally) crowned during the glitzy Drag Race season 14 finale in Sin City and we’re already moving on to the upcoming “winners only” seventh season of All Stars. Our fashion Ru-cappers took on the season 14 queens’ reunion looks and we get to sit in on a reunion viewing party with a Drag Race icon. We also check in with some of our favorite content queens including Trixie, Willam, and Mo Heart. There’s lots to get to, so let’s bring it to the runway.

Of course, our top story this week is the season 14 finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race, which aired on Friday on VH-1. All of the dolls strutted the runway (a/k/a the stage for the Las Vegas “RuPaul’s Drag Race Live” show) in their finale finest and the top five were breathtaking. Each finalist delivered a show-stopping number and Ru selected Lady Camden and Willow Pill as the top two, pitting them face-to-face in a lip sync for the crown to the tune of Cher’s “Gimme Gimme Gimme.” After LaLa Ri returned to bestow the title of the season’s Miss Congeniality to Kornbread, the final two put up a good fight with reveals a’plenty. In the end, Willow Pill was declared the winner and we couldn’t be happier. Congrats to America’s Next Drag Superstar!

She’s not a big pill, she’s a WINNER baby! 💊✨ Condragulations to the winner of #DragRace Season 14, @WillowPillQueen! 👑 pic.twitter.com/NQAqjAwBFk — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) April 23, 2022

Last week, the season 14 queens reunited and brought out an array of winning looks. Raja and Gottmik toot and boot the beautiful; garments on the latest “Fashion Photo Ruview.”

Yuhua Hamasaki brings us an extended remix of “Bootleg Opinions” this week as she, Canada’s Drag Race’s Eve 6000 and cu-cu queen Cynthia Lee Fontaine take an in-depth look at what the queens returned to the werk room with.

Our favorite out-of-the-box queen, Shangela, and the stunning Nicky Doll join Naysha Lopez and Batty Davis for the Roscoe’s Viewing Party of the reunion episode. One day, Chicago, I will be there for this in person…

With season 14 finally reaching its conclusion, it’s time to move quickly on to Mama Ru’s next offering, the seventh season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars. Monét X Change, one of the season’s contestants discusses the entrance looks and “Meet the Queens” videos with Bob the Drag Queen on “Sibling Watchery.”

Need more Bob? I do! In this video, Bob takes us on a trip through Drag Race her-story and ranks all of the promos for the show all the way back from season one.

On last week’s episode of Drag Race España, the queens brought their charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent to the stage in an all-singing, all-acting, all-dancing musical and walked the runway in “two in one” looks. Alexis Mateo and Choriza May toot and boot all of the looks on “Fashion Photo Ruview.”

Can you believe RuPaul’s DragCon is almost here? From May 13-15, your favorite queens and Drag Race-adjacent personalities (like RuPawl and Joseph Shepherd) will join fans for a celebration of all things Drag Race at the Los Angeles Convention Center. The celebration kicks off on Friday with the legendary Queens Walk on the pink carpet and features panels and performances from your favorite queens and Mama Ru will be performing DJ sets on Friday and Saturday night. Don’t miss out! Weekend tickets are on sale now.

Here’s a binge I never knew I needed in my life. Trixie and Katya watch season five of the sexy Spanish Netflix series Elite on “I Like to Watch.”

In another attempt to suck my wallet dry, Trixie launched another amazing makeup collection this week. Check out the launch of new Breakup Collection and attempt to figure out how to live on ramen for a while to afford all of this great stuff.

If you’re looking for a new podcast, might I suggest the latest from the Moguls of Media (MOM) (home to Race Chaser, The Chop and more)? Season 12 champion Jaida Essence Hall and Miss Congeniality Heidi N Closet talk about a wide array of topics, kiki and cut up on their new podcast, “Hall & Closet.”

Mo Heart goes on a fashion journey through the closet of 90s punk princess Avril Lavigne on the latest installment of “The Walk-In”.

Peppermint released a follow-up to her October 2020 album “A Girl Like Me: Letters To My Lovers” this week. “Moment of Weakness: Letters To My Lovers” is the second in a trilogy of album releases about the three stages of her most recent relationship and is available HERE. The first single off the new album, “Broken Home”, features a sultry smooth duet with Jerome Bell Bastien. Of the song, Peppermint states, “’Broken Home’ is that moment that you know. It’s the beginning of the end. Contrary to the feelings expressed every morning, ‘maybe if we don’t go any further we can at least keep things pleasant’”. You can watch the live performance of “Broken Home” from Peppermint’s sold out run of shows at Joe’s Pub in NYC earlier this year below.

Peppermint is also set to host the 2022 GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 6 and is also nominated for a 2022 GLAAD Media Award in the Outstanding Online Journalism category for her contribution to the Discovery+ “Legendary” series. On June 3, you can catch her on the big screen in the upcoming summer rom-com movie for Hulu, “Fire Island” alongside Saturday Night Live‘s Bowen Yang and Margaret Cho.

The latest surprise edition of “Beatdown” from Willam really has it all – Rudy Giuliani in drag, a drama-packed supermarket squabble, an aspiring pop idol/rapper, and a 110-year-old birthday girl.

Rock M Sakura is back with another “Idol Made” video, this time trying the diets of K-Pop idols.

Jaymes Mansfield recreates Britney Spears’ “Baby…One More Time” pigtails in her latest “Iconic Blondes” wig recreation.

And that wraps up another Week in Drag. I forgot to post this last week, but I am living for this 80s-themed video from Violet Chachki. Enjoy “Fade to Grey” and until we meet again, stay healthy, stay safe and say LOVE!

