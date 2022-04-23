Wonho, Alan Ritchson, Jaden Smith and more Insta Snaps

In appreciation of the easy-on-the-eye male celebrities, we bring you Insta Snaps featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos.

Wonho lathers up, Alan Ritchson is mustached and pumped, Jaden Smith is wrapped, Colton Underwood and his little guy, Tyson Beckford is looking good, Tom Daley suits up, Austin Mahone looks down, and more Insta Snaps.

Yes, we know that these men are much more than just eye candy, all talented in their respective professions. That said, allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Check out the pics and videos!

Hugh Sheridan

George Shelley

Maluma

Jack Falahee

Ansel Elgort

Ronen Rubinstein

Omar Sharif Jr

Charlie Puth

Luke Evans

Sam Heughan

Jason Gotay

Austin Mahone

Wilson Cruz

Wonho

Alan Ritchson

Jaden Smith

Colton Underwood

Tyson Beckford

Tom Daley

Austin Mahone

THE LATEST ON SL