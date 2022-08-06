Meet Instagram hottie and actor Polo Morin

It has been tough, but we’ve spent all week long scouring the depths of Instagram to bring you this week’s Instahottie — Polo Morin.

Polo Morín, is a Mexican actor and model who you may recognize from the Netflix hit show, Who Killed Sara?

The actor, who is poised to star in the Amazon Prime Video rom-com Red, White & Royal Blue, recently opened up about the trials and tribulations of his life living as a closeted man.

In an interview with Attitude, Morín revealed that he was blackmailed in 2014 after his nudes from a webcam session were hacked. Thankfully, though, the hacked footage didn’t show who Morín had been camming with.

The actor recalled:

“They couldn’t see who I was with. I thought, ‘Yeah, well, I was masturbating. We guys masturbate. So sorry for that.’”

At the time, pictures of Morín and his then-boyfriend were shared all over social media, which resulted in the actor being outed as gay.

The Red, White & Royal Blue star explained:

“I was already talking about [coming out as gay] with my bosses and my producers, because it was something that I did want to do for younger Polo, because I never had that example in my youth. I wanted to be that person for someone else. But I was not ready, because I was really scared that I would never work again in Mexico.”

Morín is currently filming the live-action adaptation of Red, White & Royal Blue for Amazon Prime Video with a cast featuring Uma Thurman, Sarah Shahi, Nicholas Galitzine, Taylor Zakhar Perez, Rachel Hilson, Stephen Fry, and Thomas Flynn, among others. No word yet on the official release date.

Enjoy these pics of Polo Morin

THE LATEST ON SL