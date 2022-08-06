Meet Instagram hottie and actor Polo Morin

It has been tough, but we’ve spent all week long scouring the depths of Instagram to bring you this week’s Instahottie — Polo Morin.
Polo Morín, is a Mexican actor and model who you may recognize from the Netflix hit show, Who Killed Sara?
The actor, who is poised to star in the Amazon Prime Video rom-com Red, White & Royal Blue, recently opened up about the trials and tribulations of his life living as a closeted man.
In an interview with Attitude, Morín revealed that he was blackmailed in 2014 after his nudes from a webcam session were hacked. Thankfully, though, the hacked footage didn’t show who Morín had been camming with.
The actor recalled:
“They couldn’t see who I was with. I thought, ‘Yeah, well, I was masturbating. We guys masturbate. So sorry for that.’”
At the time, pictures of Morín and his then-boyfriend were shared all over social media, which resulted in the actor being outed as gay.
The Red, White & Royal Blue star explained:
“I was already talking about [coming out as gay] with my bosses and my producers, because it was something that I did want to do for younger Polo, because I never had that example in my youth. I wanted to be that person for someone else. But I was not ready, because I was really scared that I would never work again in Mexico.”
Morín is currently filming the live-action adaptation of Red, White & Royal Blue for Amazon Prime Video with a cast featuring Uma Thurman, Sarah Shahi, Nicholas Galitzine, Taylor Zakhar Perez, Rachel Hilson, Stephen Fry, and Thomas Flynn, among others. No word yet on the official release date.