Beyoncé enlists Madonna for ‘Queens Remix’ of ‘Break My Soul’

Beyoncé has unleashed another remix to her Renaissance anthem “Break My Soul” featuring the Queen of Pop Madonna.

On Friday (August 5), Queen Bey dropped “The Queens Remix” of her dance floor filler, which is currently only available for purchase on Bey’s official website.

The “Break My Soul” remix serves as the first collaboration between Beyoncé and Madge, although Bey did make a guest appearance in Madonna’s 2015 star-studded “Bitch I’m Madonna” music video.

Emulating Madonna’s classic spoken-word section of “Vogue,” Bey name-drops iconic Black women in music, from Aaliyah to Nina Simone to her sister, Solange Knowles. Of course, Beyoncé also shouts out Madonna, who doesn’t seem to appear on the track other than in the form of a “Vogue” sample.

“Queen Mother Madonna, Aaliyah, Rosetta Tharpe, Santigold, Bessie Smith, Nina Simone, Betty Davis, Solange Knowles,” Beyoncé sings. “Lauryn Hill, Roberta Flack, Toni, Janet, Tierra Whack. Missy, Diana, Grace Jones, Aretha, Anita, Grace Jones.”

Madonna is also a founding investor of TIDAL.

Beyoncé released Renaissance late last month; she’s already edited two songs in response to controversy over credits and ableist language.

