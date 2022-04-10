Socialite Life
Meet Instagram hottie and actor Tom Prior
Meet Instagram hottie and actor Tom Prior

April 10, 2022
Tom Prior
Photo via Tom Prior/Instagram

It has been tough, but we’ve spent all week long scouring the depths of Instagram to bring you this week’s InstahottieTom Prior.

Tom is an English actor and writer who studied at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art. After making his West End debut in a trio of plays produced by the National Youth Theatre: Tory Boyz by James Graham; Romeo and Juliet; and Prince of Denmark, a Hamlet prequel by Michael Lesslie.

Most recently, Prior starred in Firebird as Sergey, a film, Cold War-set gay romance, which he co-wrote and produced. It tells the story of Fetisiov as he meets and falls in love with a daring fighter pilot, Roman, on an Air Force base in Soviet-occupied Estonia.

Enjoy these pics of Tom Prior

