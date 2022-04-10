Meet Instagram hottie and actor Tom Prior

It has been tough, but we’ve spent all week long scouring the depths of Instagram to bring you this week’s Instahottie — Tom Prior.

Tom is an English actor and writer who studied at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art. After making his West End debut in a trio of plays produced by the National Youth Theatre: Tory Boyz by James Graham; Romeo and Juliet; and Prince of Denmark, a Hamlet prequel by Michael Lesslie.

Most recently, Prior starred in Firebird as Sergey, a film, Cold War-set gay romance, which he co-wrote and produced. It tells the story of Fetisiov as he meets and falls in love with a daring fighter pilot, Roman, on an Air Force base in Soviet-occupied Estonia.

Enjoy these pics of Tom Prior

