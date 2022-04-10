The Week in Drag – New makeup from Trixie Mattel, BenDeLaCreme hits the road, Gottmik beats Willam’s mug, and more

Hello, hello, hello! Welcome to the Week in Drag, our weekly wrap-up of all things RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Last week, we saw two queens sashay away after the roast of Ross Matthews and watched as the dolls brought tutu much to the runway. Our Ru-cappers and fierce fashionistas are on the case and are here to discuss the episode and the looks – and we catch up with our two eliminated queens. In addition to season 14 coverage, we also have updates and news from your favorite queens, our favorite interview subjects and so much more.

There’s lots to get to, so let’s bring it to the runway!

In Drag Race news, this week we learned that the latest international franchise of the show is headed for Sweden and it was also announced that, after BeBe Zahara Benet took home $20,000 after winning season one, the prize money for the season 14 winner has grown to a more appropriate $150,000 (inflation…am I right?). The runner-up this season will also get a cash prize of $50,000. Now, if we could just get the UK queens paid…

Last week on RuPaul’s Drag Race, the queens had to bring the jokes as they roasted judge Ross Matthews and brought ballet glam to the runway with gauzy, tulle-covered looks. Monét X Change and Miss Ass Almighty herself, A’Keria C. Davenport (making her “Pit Stop” debut) discuss last week’s roast challenge and fashions.

One of our favorite ‘Race Chasers”, Willam, joins Bob the Drag Queen to kiki about the funny and the fashions on “Purse First Impressions.”

Fluffy fashions took over last week’s runway as the queens showcased their best tutu-inspired looks. Raja and Gottmik toot and boot the eleganza on the latest “Fashion Photo Ruview.”

Canada’s Drag Race’s Eve 6000 joins Yuhua Hamasaki to share their own “Bootleg Opnions” of last week’s runway.

Last week, we sent two queens home and they both chatted with Michelle Visage for “Whatcha Packin’? Catch up with De’Ja Skye and Jorgeous as they talk about their experiences on the show and share the looks (or, in one queen’s case look – singular) that they didn’t get to wear on the runway.

Our beloved large and in charge queen, the fabulous Latrice Royale and the delightfully eccentric Jinkx Monsoon join Naysha Lopez and Batty Davis for the Roscoe’s Viewing Party of the roast episode.

I said it last week and will reiterate here, if you aren’t watching Drag Race España, you are missing out on so much talent and fashion. Alexis Mateo and season 1 señorita Choriza May rate and review the “Day of the Beast” runway looks on “Fashion Photo Ruview.” (And, if you don’t want to mis another minute of Drag Race España, you need to subscribe to WOW Presents Plus.

Just in time for my birthday! And, just in case you had money burning a hole in your pocket, this week Trixie Mattel launched some gorgeous cream blushes and a must-have set of makeup brushes.

On the latest “Paint Me Bitch”, Willam brings in the big guns, makeup artiste to the stars (and a fabulous queen) Gottmik, who creates a stunning and colorful (of course) look.

Speaking of Gottmik, she and Violet Chachki take us along as they head to Milan to check out Fashion Week on the latest “No Gorge.”

Actress, singer and activist Peppermint announced the release date for her follow-up to 2020’s A Girl Like Me: Letters to My Lovers. Her brand-new album, Moment of Weakness: Letters To My Lovers will drop on April 22 (my birthday!) via PEG Records/Warner Music Group/ADA. The album is the second part of a trilogy took over a year to complete and focuses on Peppermint’s personal diary set to music tackling the subjects of flirtation, lust and love.

Moment of Weakness: Letters To My Lovers highlights the point in a relationship when doubts and resentment start to set in. The album’s first single, “Broken Home” (that you can check out HERE) features a sultry smooth duet with Jerome Bell Bastien. Of the song, Peppermint says, “Broken Home” is that moment that you know it’s the beginning of the end. Contrary to the feelings expressed every morning, “maybe if we don’t go any further we can at least keep things pleasant“. Moment of Weakness: Letters To My Lovers is available for pre-order HERE.

Thankfully, the queens are returning to live shows and we couldn’t be happier, more excited or more prepared to spend our hard-earned dough to see our favorites live on stage. Season 6/All Stars 3 sensation BenDeLaCreme kicks off a new tour of her critically acclaimed solo show, “Ready to Be Committed” on Wednesday, April 13 in San Francisco.

After years of people asking the aggressively effervescent queen if she can “please, settle down,” BenDeLaCreme is finally ready to tie the knot in something besides her corset. Now, all she needs is a potential spouse. And a dress. And a cake. And the ability to consider others.

It’s a relay race to the altar as DeLa dodges pervy Grindr suitors, bitchy wedding-cake-toppers, and the errant arrows of Cupid himself! Join the blushing bride as she tackles the pitfalls of love, marriage, and romance in a limited engagement about the limitations of engagements.

Written, directed, and produced by BenDeLaCreme, “BenDeLaCreme is…READY TO BE COMMITTED” showcases the multifaceted superstar at her best, playing to sold-out crowds in New York City and Provincetown in 2019, and finally returning to the stage after a pandemic hiatus! Tickets and info are available at BenDeLaCreme.com.

Crystal Methyd (and her signature mullet) and Rock M Sakura take us thrift store shopping to uncover hidden drag delights on the latest episode of “Digital Drag Mom.”

Jaymes Mansfield takes a break from wig wizardry and opens up her mailbag to answer fan questions in this video.

We are delighted to announce that the already iconic RuPawl Doggie Drag Queen is in the running for a major award! RuPawl has been nominated for Best Social: Animals in the 26th Annual Webby Awards. Vote online to Help RuPawl win the internet’s top honor by visiting vote.webbyawards.com.

Queen of the Universe winner Grag Queen is back with lots of new music to please your ears. The Brazilian performer wowed audiences with her show stopping performance of Andra Day’s “Rise Up” and Cyndi Lauper’s “Girls Just Want To Have Fun” among others. Grag was thrilled with her victory. “I feel SO accomplished!

Grag‘s EP, Desperta, features five tracks including the hit song, “Bota Fé”, which has over half a million views on YouTube and streams on Spotify. Grag, who also writes her songs, is preparing her first album with songs in English. “This album will certainly communicate with all people. There is an unexpected mix of languages, rhythms and a lot of ‘didiridau’.” The first taste is her new single, “Party Everyday”, which she co-wrote. Grag will also have a track on the forthcoming Love, Victor soundtrack. The show’s new season premieres on Hulu in June.

Grag will be releasing new music once a month throughout the spring and summer and will make her next appearance in America at RuPaul’s DragCon LA in May.

And…that brings us to the end of our roundup of all things drag. Join us next week for lots more charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent. Until then, stay healthy, stay safe and say LOVE!

THE LATEST ON SL