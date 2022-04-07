RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14 to award highest-ever prize money, plus cash prize for runner-up

The cash price on RuPaul’s Drag Race is increasing and the runner-up is now. getting something too!

For the first time in Drag Race herstory, the award-winning show is awarding its season 14 winner a whopping $150,000. Powered by Cash App, the winner will take home the six-figure cash prize and the runner-up will receive $50,000.

Season 14 has already seen plenty of twists, turns, and chocolate bar surprises, and only Angeria Paris VanMicheals, Bosco, Willow Pill, Lady Camden and Daya Betty are left standing on the runway to compete for the epic prizes!

Winning queens have taken $100,000 at the finale since season 4, after season 1 winner BeBe Zahara Benet walked away with $20,000, and $25,000 and $75,000 going to season 2 winner Tyra Sanchez and season 3 champ Raja, respectively.

The most recent queens to pick up $100,000 are Symone, who triumphed at the end of season 13 back at the top of 2021, and Kylie Sonique Love, who won All Stars 6 in September. Though she also won $100,000 as part of her cash prize, All Stars 5 winner Shea Couleé has taken the highest prize in the American version’s history, with a combined total of $130,000 in winnings between her final prize and tips accumulated from lip-sync battles throughout the season.

The RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14 finale — filmed at the Flamingo in Las Vegas — airs Friday, April 22 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on VH1, preceded by the season 14 reunion on April 15 at the same time.

Episodes air Fridays at 8 p.m on VH1.

