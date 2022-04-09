Zac Efron, KJ Apa, Brandon Flynn, and more Insta Snaps

Photo via Zac Efron Instagram
In appreciation of the easy-on-the-eye male celebrities, we bring you Insta Snaps featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos.
Zac Efron celebrates Earth Month, KJ Apa gets twisted, Lil Nas X is strapped in, Alan Ritchson and his almost man bun, Brandon Flynn knows how to pose, Tom Daley is knitted, Brock O’Hurn man buns it, and more Insta Snaps.
Yes, we know that these men are much more than just eye candy, all talented in their respective professions. That said, allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.
Check out the pics and videos!
Chris Salvatore
Maluma
Jack Falahee
Johnny Sibilly
Lenny Kravitz
Sam Asghari
Chad White
Wilson Cruz
Alexander Ludwig
Zac Efron
KJ Apa
Lil Nas X
Alan Ritchson
Brandon Flynn
Tom Daley
Brock O’Hurn
