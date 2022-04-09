Socialite Life
Jennifer Lopez confirms second engagement to Ben Affleck, one year after calling off wedding plans with Alex Rodriguez
Jennifer Lopez confirms second engagement to Ben Affleck, one year after calling off wedding plans with Alex Rodriguez

April 9, 2022
Photo by MEGA

 
Radar Online

Bennifer 2.0 is engaged… again! Jennifer Lopez announced she’s set to be Mrs. Ben Affleck by proudly showing off her green diamond ring on Friday night.

Taking to her social media, J. Lo teased she had a “big announcement” to tell the world and encouraged everyone to sign up for her onthejlo.com website for the news.

Mega

“You’re perfect,” J. Lo is heard saying in a voiceover as music played in the background. The large rock is green in color and looks even bigger than the yellow diamond Affleck gave her during their first engagement in the early 2000s.

Don’t forget — Bennifer was first set to wed in 2003 but canceled their wedding plans days before the ceremony.

The timing is also interesting considering this time last year she was still engaged to A-Rod.

This is a developing story…

