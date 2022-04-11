RHONY star Ramona Singer catches flak after appearing in a Mar-A-Lago video with Donald Trump

Published by

Real Housewives of New York star and outspoken Donald Trump supporter Ramona Singer was seen in a video taken at Mar-a-Lago where the reality TV star is seen on the dance floor with Donald and Melania Trump right behind them.

Democratic Defense Attorney Ron Filipkowski shared a video on twitter of a recent party that took place at the former president’s favorite hangout spot, Mar-a-Lago late Friday night.

The video was posted with the caption: “A Melania sighting on the dance floor at Mar-a-Lago last night.”

The former first lady rarely appears with Trump at parties since they had left the White House, but she wasn’t the one drawing the attention of those in the Twittersphere.

Right around the midpoint of the video two women could be seen lip syncing and dancing with Donald framed right in between them with one of the two blondes covering Melania. BRAVO viewers were quick to point out RHONY star Ramona Singer as one of the two dancers.

One comment on the video asked, “Is that Ramona Singer (the girl on the left dancing)? … It looks like her and sounds like her. I know she is a Trump supporter but hanging out at Mar A Lago? Damn.”

Another comment confirmed, “Sure is. Money can’t buy you class.”

Singer has been an adamant supporter of the former President of the United States who was voted out of office back in 2020.

Back when the race between Trump and the current president Joe Biden was still raging on, Singer appeared in a viral video along with two other women singing a country music song declaring that only “real women vote for Trump.”

Besides the message being not too subtly transphobic, the video caught a lot of flak by BRAVO viewers with some even calling for the reality TV star to get kicked off of her massively successful Housewives show.

It’s been discussed in recent days whether or not the controversial reality star would appear in BRAVO’s spin-off series The Real Housewives of New York: Legacy but her Housewives co-star Luann de Lesseps has said that she would be “surprised” if Singer wasn’t asked to be a part of the show.

