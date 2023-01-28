Meet Instagram hottie Asaf Goren

It has been tough, but we’ve spent all week long scouring the depths of Instagram to bring you this week’s Instahottie — Asaf Goren.

Asaf is a dancer turned reality star who appeared on season 12 of FOX’s So You Think You Can Dance. He later starred on season 4 of MTV’s Are You the One?, followed by the spin-off Are You The One: Second Chances.

He’s also a daddy. He announced the arrival of his baby boy Ivri via Instagram last year after he and partner Maayan Rudich welcomed the newborn on April 10.

Enjoy these pics and videos of Asaf Goren

