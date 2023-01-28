Socialite Life
Meet Instagram hottie Asaf Goren
Meet Instagram hottie Asaf Goren

January 28, 2023
Asaf Goren
Photo via asafgoren1/Instagram

It has been tough, but we’ve spent all week long scouring the depths of Instagram to bring you this week’s InstahottieAsaf Goren.

Asaf is a dancer turned reality star who appeared on season 12 of FOX’s So You Think You Can Dance. He later starred on season 4 of MTV’s Are You the One?, followed by the spin-off Are You The One: Second Chances.

He’s also a daddy. He announced the arrival of his baby boy Ivri via Instagram last year after he and partner Maayan Rudich welcomed the newborn on April 10.

Enjoy these pics and videos of Asaf Goren

