https://www.instagram.com/p/CDu9aIXJccR/
It has been tough, but we’ve spent all week long scouring the depths of Instagram to bring you this week’s Instahottie — Marco Folino!
Dr. Marco Folino is from Canada and if you haven’t been able to tell, Marco is very into fitness.
Along with being a doctor, Marco is into bodybuilding and runs his own fitness coaching program.
He has two goals:
- Help others optimize their health and fitness by adopting a healthier lifestyle.
- Serve as an example to show how no matter what your career or time constraints are, living a healthy and active lifestyle is always possible.
Enjoy These Pics of Marco Folino
FROM OUR PARTNERS
See Original | Powered by elink
THE LATEST ON SOCIALITE LIFE
- Meet Instagram Hottie Dr. Marco Folino
- This Is What Lucas Bravo Had to Say About Emily in Paris Critics and More Quickies
- The Week in Drag – Get Ready for Halloween With the Queens With Spooky Delights From Sasha Velour, Nina West, the Boulet Brothers, and More!
- Saturday Night Live Pokes Fun at the Fly on Mike Pence’s Head: WATCH
- Tom Daley, Matt Bomer, Sam Heughan, and More Insta Snaps
- The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 15 Taglines Are Here and More Quickies
Tags