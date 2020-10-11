Socialite Life
Meet Instagram Hottie Dr. Marco Folino
Meet Instagram Hottie Dr. Marco Folino

by
October 11, 2020
Dr. Marco Folino
https://www.instagram.com/p/CDu9aIXJccR/

It has been tough, but we’ve spent all week long scouring the depths of Instagram to bring you this week’s InstahottieMarco Folino!

Dr. Marco Folino is from Canada and if you haven’t been able to tell, Marco is very into fitness.

Along with being a doctor, Marco is into bodybuilding and runs his own fitness coaching program.

He has two goals:

  1. Help others optimize their health and fitness by adopting a healthier lifestyle.
  2. Serve as an example to show how no matter what your career or time constraints are, living a healthy and active lifestyle is always possible.

Enjoy These Pics of Marco Folino

View this post on Instagram

Hey guys, just want to let you all know that my online coaching is now back to running at 100%. I was forced to temporarily reduce my online coaching capacity during the first few months of the COVID-19 pandemic due to a greater workload in hospital. However, I now feel ready to get back to pursuing this passion of mine, which is helping as many of you as possible to live a healthier lifestyle and achieve your fitness goals! – If you’re an old/current client, please message me on our private Facebook page or on Instagram DM to set up a new program. If you’re new and would like to get started, feel free to send me a DM and I will answer any questions you might have. If you’ve sent me an inquiry in the past weeks/months and haven’t gotten a reply, I will be answering your message shortly. – I’ve also revamped my website!🤓 Link is in my bio! Check it out!

A post shared by Dr. Marco 🇨🇦🇮🇹 (@runandlift) on

View this post on Instagram

Saturday night in my element💪🏼

A post shared by Dr. Marco 🇨🇦🇮🇹 (@runandlift) on

