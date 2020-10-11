Meet Instagram Hottie Dr. Marco Folino

It has been tough, but we’ve spent all week long scouring the depths of Instagram to bring you this week’s Instahottie — Marco Folino!

Dr. Marco Folino is from Canada and if you haven’t been able to tell, Marco is very into fitness.

Along with being a doctor, Marco is into bodybuilding and runs his own fitness coaching program.

He has two goals:

Help others optimize their health and fitness by adopting a healthier lifestyle. Serve as an example to show how no matter what your career or time constraints are, living a healthy and active lifestyle is always possible.

Enjoy These Pics of Marco Folino

