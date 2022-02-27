Meet Instagram Hottie Guillaume Cizeron

It has been tough, but we’ve spent all week long scouring the depths of Instagram to bring you this week’s Instahottie — Guillaume Cizeron.

If you watched the Beijing Olympics then you most likely know that Guillaume Cizeron and his partner Gabriella Papadakis took home the gold in ice dancing with a new world record score of 226.98 points, beating their previous world record of 226.61 set in 2019.

Cizeron is a seven-time French National Champion and four-time World Champion who made history by winning the European Championships five times in a row.

Born in France, Cizeron relocated to Canada in 2014 at age 20 to continue his skating training, though still competed under the French flag in skating events.

In 2020, he came out on International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia by sharing a photo with his boyfriend on Instagram.

“I wanted to share this publicly because it was world day against homophobia and transphobia,” he told Têtu. “I told myself that by living in Montreal, one of the cities where we feel the most free as a person from the LGBT community, we tend to forget how this is not the case everywhere in Canada and in other countries, even in France. So exposing oneself serves the cause.”

