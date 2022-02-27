The Week in Drag – Say “hola” to the queens of Drag Race España Season 2, Pangina Heals talks about her shocking elimination, new cosmetics from Trixie and Katya, and more

Hello, hello, hello! After a much-needed vacation, I am back to bring you the latest from the Drag Race universe in The Week in Drag.

It seems like we just met a new batch of fierce queens competing for a crown or a badge, and this week, we welcome new sisters from Spain to the family. We also have a look back at the fashions and challenges of both Drag Race and Drag Race UK vs. The World and her from the queen whose elimination shocked the world.

And, as always, we check in with some of your favorites for updates, movie reviews and general internet shenanigans. We’ve got lots to get caught up on, so let’s bring it to the runway!

Drag Race seasons have been coming at us at breakneck speed as of late, but after an exciting season where the stunning Carmen Farala joined the Drag Race royal family, season 2 of Drag Race España is heading our way on March 27th on WOW Presents Plus.

The twelve fierce Spanish queens competing for the title of Spain’s next Drag Superstar are Ariel Rec, Diamante Merybrown, Drag Sethlas, Estrella Xtravaganza, Jota Carajota, Juriji Der Klee, Marina, Marisa Prisa, Onyx, Samantha Ballentines, Sharonne and Venedita Von Dash. Supremme de Luxe will return to host this next season alongside resident judges Ana Locking, Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi.

Last week on RuPaul’s Drag Race, the queens tested their acting chops and got dramatic with the soapy parody “The Daytona Wind” and strutted the runway in their finest chaps-inspired looks. Season 6’s Adore Delano joins Monét X Change to take us through the ferocity, fights and fashions on “The Pit Stop.”

Laila McQueen and Bob the Drag Queen revisit the soap opera challenge and runway looks on “Purse First Impressions.”

Yee haw! The queens really took the bull by the horns for last week’s chaps on the runway and Raja and Gottmik are here to “toot” and “boot” the looks on “Fashion Photo Ruview” (and I think Ru and the judges definitely rewarded the correct queens on this episode – I still can’t get Lady Camden’s amazing reveal out of my head.

Lip sync assassin Silky Nutmeg Ganache talks fashion with Yuhua Hamasaki as they share their “Bootleg Opinions” of last week’s wild looks.

One day I am going to Chicago for a Roscoe’s Drag Race Viewing Party, but until then, I am delighted that these videos are on YouTube. Your hosts, Batty Davis and Naysha Lopez welcome season 8 queens Monét X Change, Laila McQueen and Bob the Drag Queen (solid lineup, by the way) as they watch last week’s episode and spill a little tea.

This week on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs. The World, we got to see the queens play our annual favorite, the “Snatch Game” and, in a shocking twist, saw the elimination of one of the season’s top performers. Relive the twists and turns with the “Binge Queens”, Honey Davenport, BenDeLaCreme, Mayhem Miler, Morgan McMichaels, Brittany Broski and Brock Ciarlelli. Watch the first few minutes here and catch the full episode on WOW Presents Plus.

The lovely Shea Couleé and the delightful Ra’Jah O’Hara (Oh my gaaaaawd) toot and boot the fashions of the “luck be a lady” runway on the DRUK version of “Fashion Photo Ruview.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs. The World queens Mo Heart, Blu Hydrangea and Cheryl Hole join Batty Davis and Kara Mel D’Ville for a drama-filled Roscoe’s Viewing Party of the Snatch Game episode and lucky (for some) runway looks.

In one of the most shocking moments in (at least recent) Drag Race moments, Drag Race Thailand icon Pangina Heals had to sashay away on DRUK vs. The World. The queen reacted and discussed Blu Hydrangea’s surprise lipstick pick and lots more with Yshee Black on “Drag Race Yearbook.”

Pangina also discussed her elimination with Tia Kofi on “Tea Time.”

Did you watch the reboot of the horror classic Texas Chainsaw Massacre on Netflix? If you didn’t and/or if gory flicks aren’t your kind of thing, do watch Trixie and Katya’s take on the ultimate popcorn flick on “I Like to Watch” (honestly, this is way better than the movie.)

If you have surplus money sitting around and are a makeup junkie like me, Trixie Cosmetics has just the thing(s) to help you part with your dollars. Check out the gorgeous new Trixie AND Katya-inspired eyeshadow palettes and get ready to kiss your paycheck goodbye (good news for red lipstick fans, the Red Scare shade is back and it’s the best.)

Trixie and Jaymes Mansfield have become BFFs, thanks to their work together on the Trixie Cosmetics Bottle Blonde photoshoot and I am delighted by this fact. In this video, Trixie makes Jaymes over and introduces her to the House of Mattel.

Jaymes is back with more wig magic, paying tribute to the underrated blonde bombshell Mamie Van Doren. Here, she recreates the actress’ locks from the flick “Freddy in the West” and I really love it.

Speaking of iconic blondes, Jaymes also recreated a classic RuPaul look, her wig from the MAC Viva Glam campaign.

Willam is back with a new “Beatdown”. Here, he takes on a bizarre music video, meets the “sissy of Fremont Street”, roasts a patriotic (I think?) drag performance and a very bizarre “lunch at Hooters .” This one has to be seen to be believed.

Bob the Drag Queen is one opinionated queen and in this video we get a compilation of her thoughts on the somewhat controversial winner of season 4, Sharon Needles.

And here, Bob talks all things Jinkx Monsoon. We all need to talk more about Jinkx Monsoon.

Take a virtual trip to Sin City as Violet Chachki and Gottmik talk about their recent jaunt to Las Vegas on “No Gorge.” I don’t know about you, but I’d love to road trip with these two.

If you’re not up on your Drag Race references, let Rock M Sakura explain some of the most iconic moments that all fans should know as she tackles the Drag Race iceberg.

And that’s it for this week. As much as I was sad to see Pangina leave DRUK vs. The World, the elimination of Jimbo absolutely devastated me. Just in case you miss him as much as I do, here is the debut of “Jimbo the Friendly Balogna Ghost”, the act he mined for the DRUK talent show (that brought down the house.) Until we meet again, stay healthy, stay safe and Say LOVE!

THE LATEST ON SL