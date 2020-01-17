Socialite Life
Meet Instagram Hottie Jorge Del Rio Romero

By Miu von Furstenberg 8
Jorge Del Rio Romero Photo via Jorge Del Rio Romero / Instagram

It has been tough, but we’ve spent all week long scouring the depths of Instagram to bring you this week’s InstahottieJorge Del Rio Romero!

We don’t know much about Jorge Del Rio Romero except for the fact that he’s simply gorgeous and those eyes!

According to his Instagram page, Jorge is a student of aerospace engineering.

Enjoy these pics of Jorge Del Rio Romero.

View this post on Instagram

I can not stop looking at you. ☺.

A post shared by Jorge Del Rio Romero (@jorgedlrio) on

View this post on Instagram

Miss those sunny days in Bali 🙄

A post shared by Jorge Del Rio Romero (@jorgedlrio) on

View this post on Instagram

😊 @rafagcatala_photographer

A post shared by Jorge Del Rio Romero (@jorgedlrio) on

View this post on Instagram

El tiempo lo cura todo.

A post shared by Jorge Del Rio Romero (@jorgedlrio) on

View this post on Instagram

One year ago 🍃 . 📷@karimkonrad

A post shared by Jorge Del Rio Romero (@jorgedlrio) on

View this post on Instagram

Just woke up and I'm missing something.

A post shared by Jorge Del Rio Romero (@jorgedlrio) on

