Surprise! Eminem releases ‘Music to Be Murdered By’ Album

Eminem has dropped the follow-up to 2018’s Kamikaze. The rapper surprise-released his latest album, Music to Be Murdered By (via Shady/Aftermath/Interscope) on Thursday night, 16 January.
Produced by Eminem and Dr. Dre, the 20-track album boasts a number of high profile features including Young MA, Royce da 5’9” & White Gold, Ed Sheeran, the late Juice WRLD, Skylar Grey, Black Thought of The Roots, Q-Tip, Denaun, Anderson Paak, Don Toliver, KXNG Crooked, and Joell Ortiz.
Additionally, Em has dropped a video for “Darkness,” which samples Simon & Garfunkel’s “The Sound of Silence.” The somber song was inspired by the 2017 mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest music festival in Las Vegas and serves as a commentary on gun violence. “When will this end? When enough people care,” says Em before encouraging fans to register to vote in order to help change gun laws.
On the album’s second track, “Unaccomadating” featuring Young M.A., Eminem references the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing attack that took the lives of 23 people.
“I’m contemplating yelling bombs away on the game like I’m outside an Ariana Grande concert,” he raps.
This line was met with online outrage:
Music to Be Murdered By marks Eminem’s first album since 2018’s Kamikaze, which became his ninth consecutive No. 1 on the Billboard 200.
View the Music to Be Murdered By full tracklisting below.
- Premonition (Intro)
- Unaccommodating (feat Young MA)
- You Gon’ Learn (feat Royce Da 5’9” and White Gold)
- Alfred (Interlude)
- Those Kinda Nights (feat Ed Sheeran)
- In Too Deep
- Godzilla (feat Juice WRLD)
- Darkness
- Leaving Heaven (feat Skylar Grey)
- Yah Yah (feat. Royce Da 5’9”, Q-Tip, Denaun)
- Stepdad (Intro)
- Stepdad
- Marsh
- Never Love Again
- Little Engine
- Lock It Up (feat Anderson .Paak)
- Farewell
- No Regrets (feat Don Toliver)
- I Will (feat KXNG Crooked, Royce Da 5’9”, Joell Ortiz)
- Alfred (Outro)
