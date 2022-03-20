Meet Instagram Hottie Sam Withers

Photo via Sam Withers/Instagram
It has been tough, but we’ve spent all week long scouring the depths of Instagram to bring you this week’s Instahottie — Sam Withers.
Sam is a man who wears many hats. The Australian, who was born on November 29, 1990, is a DJ, model, and was featured on Season 2 of Love Island Australia.
According to his Twitter profile, he is the Head of Marketing at Defy Disrupt which is the world’s first AR play-and-earn game. NFTs are somehow involved as well. Regardless, the man is one busy dude.
Enjoy these pics and videos of Sam Withers
