Meet Instagram Hottie Sam Withers

It has been tough, but we’ve spent all week long scouring the depths of Instagram to bring you this week’s Instahottie — Sam Withers.

Sam is a man who wears many hats. The Australian, who was born on November 29, 1990, is a DJ, model, and was featured on Season 2 of Love Island Australia.

According to his Twitter profile, he is the Head of Marketing at Defy Disrupt which is the world’s first AR play-and-earn game. NFTs are somehow involved as well. Regardless, the man is one busy dude.

Enjoy these pics and videos of Sam Withers

THE LATEST ON SL