The Week in Drag – World of Wonder’s spring season, reliving the season 14 Snatch Game, Kylie gets exposed and more

Hello, hello, hello! We are back, back, back again with the latest news from the world of drag. I hope you’ve all recuperated from last week’s Snatch Game because we have recaps and reviews from our favorite Ru-cappers in The Week in Drag.

We also take one last look at the queens of Drag Race UK vs. The World, give you a sneak peek of the fabulous new series coming to you on WOW Presents Plus and check in with your favorite Drag Race alums.

We have gathered the latest from Trixie, Jaymes, Rock and more. Strap in, because we’ve got lots of news and updates for you. Let’s bring it to the runway!

If you can’t get enough drag content on your TV, WOW Presents Plus is here for you! The streaming service’s spring slate includes the return of the iconic series UNHhhh, starring Trixie and Katya and season two of Gay Sex Ed, starring Kameron Michaels and Vanessa “Vanjie” Mateo. The network just premiered the four-part docu-series Frockumentary, which follows RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 1 queens Baga Chipz, Divina DeCampo, and Blu Hydrangea aka The Frock Destroyers, as they record, release, and perform their debut album.

This spring slate joins a robust library of content, including international versions of RuPaul’s Drag Race, which is set to debut new spinoffs later this year from France and the Philippines alongside returning seasons from España, Italy, Down Under, and more. Check out this lineup:

Gay Sex Ed S2 – March 24th at 12pm PST

“Kamjie” and Chris return for another season of educating the queers on everything they didn’t learn in high school, from pornography to cruising to everything in between.

Why R Humans? – March 30th at 12pm PST

From the minds behind UNHhhh, a hilarious, provocative format-busting docu-series that ponders the future of mankind.

UNHhhh S7 – Arriving in April

Trixie and Katya return for an iconic seventh season of UNHhhh, a show about everything, nothing, and talking about whatever they want.

Tartan Around with Lawrence Chaney – Arriving in April

Join Drag Race UK season 2 winner Lawrence Chaney on her adventure to California, where she travels all around Tinseltown. Lawrence and her crew of celebrity friends, drag queens, and other Angelinos take a deep dive, asking the question, ‘What makes Los Angeles so special? And where the hell do I find a decent taco?”

Sketchy Queens – Arriving in April

Local witch and season 5 winner Jinkx Monsoon is joined by your favorite queens and celebrities in a brand new sketch show. Their wild and goofy antics will make you laugh, cry, cringe, scream, and laugh some more.

Vanjie: 24 Hours of Love – Arriving in May

Come get these cookies! Miss Mateo lives her Bachelorette fantasy as she spends 24 hours getting down, dirty, and a little bit flirty with some potential new boos.

Muff Busters – Arriving in May

Rock M Sakura and Heidi N. Closet join their hilarious forces in a brand-new series, where they’re debunking all the myths your mom told you when you were growing up.

All The Queens Men S2 – Arriving in May

Latrice’s right-hand man Christopher makes his triumphant return to chat with more queens’ men! Joined by new faces and familiar ones, Christopher and his crew take a deep dive and explore what it means to be a Queens’ man.

Check out this teaser and subscribe to WOW Presents Plus so you don’t miss a thing.

It’s only a week until the premiere of Drag Race España season two, which will drop worldwide on WOW Presents Plus (excluding Spain) and exclusively in Spain on ATRESplayer PREMIUM on March 27th at 11 a.m. PT. Check out your first look at the queens.

So, last week on RuPaul’s Drag Race, we were witness to probably the worst Snatch Game in Drag Race her-story. And, if you are going to talk about this tragic episode, who better to invite to “The Pit Stop” than beloved season six champion Bianca Del Rio? She shares barbs and discusses the ups and (mostly) downs of the episode with Monét X Change.

Another queen with a lot of opinions about this seemingly never-ending season is Bob the Drag Queen. Bob and Rock M Sakura discuss the episode from the bubble wrap mini challenge to the dramatic non-elimination on “Purse First Impressions.”

The runway theme for last week’s episode was “Holy Couture” and we have been blessed with Raja and Gottmik giving their toots and boots of the looks on “Fashion Photo Ruview.”

Yuhua Hamasaki and Scarlet Bobo also have something to say and they don’t hold back on the latest episode of “Bootleg Opinions.”

Valentina & Ra’Jah O’Hara join Batty Davis and Naysha Lopez for the Roscoe’s RPDR Season 14 Viewing Party.

While we crowned the champion of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs. The World last week, we aren’t quite ready to say goodbye. Shea Couleé and Ra’Jah O’Hara toot and boot the finale extravaganza eleganza looks on “Fashion Photo Ruview.”

Yay! UK season 2 queen Ella Vaday is back! She and Yuhua Hamasaki discuss the DRUK finale looks on “Bootleg Opinions.”

All Stars 6 winner Kylie is the latest queen to be “Exposed” by Joseph Shepherd. In this in-depth and insightful chat, she talks about growing up in Georgia, attending military school, her Drag Race experience (season two and All-Stars) and why she is so much more than her transition. She also talks about her musical aspirations and influences in a must-watch interview.

Trixie and Katya watch and react to the latest time-traveling sci-fi fantasy film from Ryan Reynolds, The Adam Project on the latest “I Like to Watch.”

Have you been harassed by green-clad kiddies at the grocery store? It’s Girl Scout cookie season and, before you fork over your money for the sweet treats, check out this video of Trixie Mattel rating and reviewing the cookies (and her opinions are on-point.)

Jaymes Mansfield tries the new Team Trixie and Team Katya eyeshadow palettes from Trixie Cosmetics.

Bob and Monét offer advice on ending a toxic relationship, breaking leases, fudging the facts on your resume and more on “Sibling Advicery”

Willam goes 60s mid glam in her latest “Paint Me Bitch” video. Watch as Scott Barnes and Frank Galasso transform her into a Valley of the Dolls dream.

Rock M Sakura is travel blogging and taking us along the way as she eats her way around Las Vegas and takes us behind the scenes of her gig with Brita Filter.

And that’s all for this week, but I am leaving you with a special treat. Nina West, who has been winning over audiences across the country as Edna Turnblad in Hairspray hit the stage at Roscoe’s to do what she does equally well as acting (We LOVE Nina.) Until next week, stay healthy, stay safe and say LOVE!

THE LATEST ON SL