It has been tough, but we’ve spent all week long scouring the depths of Instagram to bring you this week’s Instahottie — Tommy Pearce.

Tommy is a personal trainer, model, and influencer based out of Melbourne, Australia.

He has been the cover boy on 12 romantic novels, and was featured in an underwear campaign for Teamm8 Underwear.

Enjoy these pics of Tommy Pearce

