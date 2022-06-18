Socialite Life
Adele and Harry Styles 'turned down Party at the Palace'
Adele and Harry Styles 'turned down Party at the Palace'

June 18, 2022

 
BANG Showbiz English
 
 

Adele and Harry Styles reportedly turned down invitations to perform at Queen Elizabeth’s Jubilee.

The British superstars are believed to have been approached about taking to the stage at the spectacular Party at the Palace concert to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, but they both reportedly declined.

A source told The Daily Mail newspaper’s Eden Confidential column: “They were told [Adele] couldn’t do it. Scheduling issues, or something like that, were given as an excuse. It caused a lot of surprise, particularly as she was awarded an MBE. After all, how many chances will there be to perform in front of Buckingham Palace for the Queen?”

And a source close to Harry, 28, told the newspaper: “He was asked. He could not participate because of timing with his schedule.”

While Adele, 34, and Harry, did not perform at the concert celebration, a number of stars took to the stage outside Buckingham Palace to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth.

Ed Sheeran, Alicia Keys, Duran Duran, Diana Ross and Sam Ryder were among the performers at the two-and-a-half hour event.

The Queen kicked off proceedings in a pre-recorded clip, where she enjoyed a cup of tea and a marmalade sandwich from her handbag with Paddington Bear.

Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee 2022 - Platinum Pageant
Queen Elizabeth waves at crowds during Platinum Jubilee celebrations

The duo then started tapping their teaspoons to the rhythm of Queen’s song ‘We Will Rock You’ as the British band and Adam Lambert kicked off the concert.

 

