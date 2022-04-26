Published by

BANG Showbiz English

Megan Fox sees her blood-drinking ceremonies with Machine Gun Kelly as “a passage”.

The 35-year-old actress previously claimed they drank each other’s blood after they got engaged, and Megan has explained why they do it.

She shared: “When I do it, it’s a passage or it is used for a reason.

“And it is controlled where it’s like, ‘Let’s shed a few drops of blood and each drink it.’ He is much more haphazard and hectic and chaotic, where he’s willing to just cut his chest open with broken glass and be like, ‘Take my soul.'”

The loved-up couple travelled to Cost Rica in 2021, when they consumed together the psychoactive plant brew ayahuasca, which is thought to open the mind and heal past traumas.

The Hollywood star has now explained how their romance benefited from the experience.

She said: “It bound us together in a way. It confirmed a lot of things for us that I needed to know or I needed to feel.

“It opened a door for a lot of healing for me, from a personal experience I had with him, that allowed us to get to a place where we were now seeking the right outlets to heal moving forward.”

Megan went public with their relationship in 2020, having previously been married to actor Brian Austin Green.

But the ‘Transformers’ star thinks she’s been manifesting her fiance since she was just four years old.

She explained: “He’s literally my exact physical type that I’ve been manifesting since I was four.

“I’m also four years older than him. So, I think I made him. My thoughts and intentions grew him into the person that he is, who knows what he would’ve looked like or been like if it wasn’t for me.”

Read the full interview in the GLAMOUR UK April Digital Issue online now. (https://www.glamourmagazine.co.uk/article/megan-fox-digital-cover-interview-april-2022)