Harry Styles recalls sexuality stressing him out, was ashamed about people knowing he had sex

Singer Harry Styles opened up about his sexuality in his new interview with Better Homes & Gardens.

Styles wasn’t always comfortable speaking about intimacy-related topics. In a recent interview, the former One Direction member claimed he used to feel “so ashamed” about his sex life and explained the reason why.

“For a long time, it felt like the only thing that was mine was my sex life,” the British heartthrob said. “I felt so ashamed about it, ashamed at the idea of people even knowing that I was having sex, let alone who with.”

Photo by Better Homes & Gardens

While it was acceptable to be flirtatious as he was a boy band member, Harry said he was pressured by the image. “At the time, there were still the kiss-and-tell things. Working out who I could trust was stressful,” he recalled. “But I think I got to a place where I was like, why do I feel ashamed? I’m a 26-year-old man who’s single; it’s like, yes, I have sex.”

During the chat, the “As It Was” hitmaker also detailed why he doesn’t like to put labels on his sexuality. “I’ve been really open with it with my friends, but that’s my personal experience; it’s mine,” he said, while referring to the concept of labeling one’s sexuality as “outdated.”

The whole point of where we should be heading, which is toward accepting everybody and being more open, is that it doesn’t matter,” the 28-year-old added. “And it’s about not having to label everything, not having to clarify what boxes you’re checking.

