Socialite Life
Now Reading
Harry Styles recalls sexuality stressing him out, was ashamed about people knowing he had sex
Socialite Life
Socialite Life

Harry Styles recalls sexuality stressing him out, was ashamed about people knowing he had sex

by
April 26, 2022
Harry Styles "My Policeman" Filmset
Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

Singer Harry Styles opened up about his sexuality in his new interview with Better Homes & Gardens.

Styles wasn’t always comfortable speaking about intimacy-related topics. In a recent interview, the former One Direction member claimed he used to feel “so ashamed” about his sex life and explained the reason why.

“For a long time, it felt like the only thing that was mine was my sex life,” the British heartthrob said. “I felt so ashamed about it, ashamed at the idea of people even knowing that I was having sex, let alone who with.”

Harry Styles Better Homes & Gardens
Photo by Better Homes & Gardens

While it was acceptable to be flirtatious as he was a boy band member, Harry said he was pressured by the image. “At the time, there were still the kiss-and-tell things. Working out who I could trust was stressful,” he recalled. “But I think I got to a place where I was like, why do I feel ashamed? I’m a 26-year-old man who’s single; it’s like, yes, I have sex.”

During the chat, the “As It Was” hitmaker also detailed why he doesn’t like to put labels on his sexuality. “I’ve been really open with it with my friends, but that’s my personal experience; it’s mine,” he said, while referring to the concept of labeling one’s sexuality as “outdated.”

See Also
Harry Styles As It Was
Harry Styles gives us ‘As It Was’ — WATCH

The whole point of where we should be heading, which is toward accepting everybody and being more open, is that it doesn’t matter,” the 28-year-old added. “And it’s about not having to label everything, not having to clarify what boxes you’re checking.

THE LATEST ON SL

FROM OUR PARTNERS

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2021, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top