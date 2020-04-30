Beyoncé Blesses Us With an Appearance on Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Savage’ Remix — LISTEN

Just a few months ago that Megan Thee Stallion filed a lawsuit against her label 1501 Certified Entertainment and the suspicious specifics of her contract.

That didn’t prevent the rising rapper from debuting a brand new project — in fact, she released one in spite of the entire situation. What resulted was the short but sweet and solid nonetheless SUGA that clocked in just above 20 minutes with nine tracks.

“Savage” ended up garnering some serious momentum and created its own moment. And now Beyoncé has stepped in to pump up the volume.

On “Savage (Remix)”, Beyoncé delivers two show-stopping verses and sings as if to take the savage title literally.

Megan has been very open about her desire to musically link up with Bey since they’re both from Houston, and upon the remix’s release, she immediately rushed to Twitter to celebrate the momentous news with her fans.

“I’m f*g crying rn HOUSTON WE ON,” the 25-year-old gushed. “SAVAGE REMIX FT THE MF QUEEN, [Beyoncé] OUT NOW!”

https://t.co/ugaFeYTxed I’m fucking crying rn HOUSTON WE ON 🔥🔥🔥🐝🐝🐝🐎🐎🐎 SAVAGE REMIX FT THE MF QUEEN @Beyonce OUT NOW pic.twitter.com/QOQa6CiKmd — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) April 29, 2020

The four-minute track came embedded with some new bars from Megan in addition to a couple of verses from Beyoncé, with a Texas-sized attitude from both ladies in tow.

Megan and Bey trade verses, with shout-outs to OnlyFans and TikTok, as the two revel in being boss women in charge.

Take a listen to the Savage below

From Our Partners

★ WATCH: Paris Hilton Takes Us Through Her Quarantine Routine [OMG BLOG]

★ Matt Bomer Reacts to Viral Meme Suggesting He Looks Like Every Other Ryan Murphy Leading Man [Towleroad]

★ Dave Chappelle Leads Major List of Comics for the Comedy Store Benefit [Evil Beet Gossip]

★ Royal Wedding Rewind: Wills and Kate [Go Fug Yourself]

★ Taylor Swift Has Spent the Lockdown Cooking, Drinking Wine & Listening to Music [Celebitchy]

★ Did the “Voices Carry” Hunk Die of AIDS 29 Years Ago? [Kenneth in the 212]

★ Dishing With David Furnish [Boy Culture]