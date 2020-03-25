Socialite Life
Pop Culture Shaken, Not Stirred


Mehcad Brooks, Will Smith, Garrett Clayton, and More Insta Snaps

Eye CandyCelebrity
By Michael Prieve
Mehcad Brooks Photo via Mehcad Brooks/Instagram
8

In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps!

Mehcad Brooks enjoys the sun, Will Smith wants you to stay home, Garrett Clayton mugs it up and more!

Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Mehcad Brooks

View this post on Instagram

There’s still light. a poem I wrote in the dark. The sun is still radiant. The trees are still dancing. The birds are still singing. The wind is still speaking. There’s still light. Although the rain feels a little colder. The night feels a little longer. The stars feel a little farther. Our homes feel a little smaller. There’s still light. Although our darkness is being exposed. Our fears are being amplified. Our minds grapple with the concept of death Like all of humankind throughout space time. We are built for struggle We are built for war. It’s in our ancestral DNA We’ve evolved through hard times before That’s what it will take, evolution New ways of thinking, new ways to prepare New truths to be spoken and accepted New agreements to live by and yes, new burdens to bare We are sunlight and stardust contained in carbon Spectrums of energy, data and coding are at our core When you break us all the way down Isn’t that what the light is for? There is still light. Love y’all. #justakidfromaustin #thereisstilllight

A post shared by Mehcad (@mehcadbrooks) on

Related

Male Model Monday: Nathan Maillard, Charlie Matthews,…

Nyle DiMarco, Sam Heughan, Noah Centineo and More Insta…

Will Smith

View this post on Instagram

How y’all holding up? 🙂

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on

Ben Barnes

View this post on Instagram

I know this isn’t easy. Everyone is worried about loved ones, about not having work or structure & in many cases medicine or food. In some places you can’t even go out for a walk & it feels like your freedom is being constricted. But we really don’t have enough to go on yet to know when it will be safe to go to the office or school or the gym or hug & kiss & shake hands again. So for now, stay at home, give hospitals & your health system the space it desperately needs & literally save lives. Be kind & patient with your loved ones. Call your friends. This too shall pass. In the meantime my six degrees of separation are: @nicholashoult @willpoulter @jessie_mei_li @rozzymikes @jonnybernthal @alexgonzalezact #istayhomefor

A post shared by Ben Barnes (@benbarnes) on

Diego Tinoco

Related

Meet Instagram Hottie Tobias Reuter

David Gandy, Prince Royce, Nick Cannon and More Insta Snaps

Jeffrey Dean Morgan

Chord Overstreet

Related

Male Model Monday: Victor Pinheiro, Joe Schenk, Edward…

Red Carpet Recap: Sam Heughan, Broderick Hunter, Pierce…

Garrett Clayton

Lance Bass

View this post on Instagram

My new morning routine. ❤️

A post shared by Lance Bass (@lancebass) on

Colton Haynes

Related

Timothée Chalamet, Jeremiah Brent, Christopher Gorham and…

Meet Instagram Hottie Tom Zalac

Tom Daley

From Our Partners

  • WATCH: Inside Dita Von Teese’s Taxidermy-Filled Home With Architectural Digest! [OMG BLOG]
  • Playwright Terrence McNally Dies of Complications from Coronavirus at 81 – [Towleroad]
  • Little Women: L.A. Star Loses Her 2 Week Old Daughter [Evil Beet Gossip]
  • Fug Madness 2020: Kan Kim Keep It Up? [Go Fug Yourself]
  • Woody Allen on His Affair With Teenage Soon-Yi: “I’d Do It Again in a Heartbeat” [Celebitchy]
  • Nashom Wooden aka Mona Foot Dies Of COVID-19 [Boy Culture]
  • Time’s Up, Mia: Woody Allen Memoir “Apropos of Nothing” Released by New Publisher [Kenneth in the 212]
Related

Chris Hemsworth, Geoff Stults, Rome Flynn and More Insta…

Male Model Monday: Christian Hogue, Tucker Des Lauriers…

You might also like More from author
X