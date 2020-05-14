Melissa Etheridge’s 21-Year-Old Son Beckett Dies From Opioid Overdose

Tragedy struck Melissa Etheridge‘s family Wednesday (May 13, 2020), as the singer lost her son Beckett Cypher to an overdose.
“Today I joined the hundreds of thousands of families who have lost loved ones to opioid addiction,” she tweeted.
“My son Beckett, who was just 21, struggled to overcome his addiction and finally succumbed to it today. He will be missed by those who loved him, his family and friends. My heart is broken. … We struggle with what else we could have done to save him, and in the end we know he is out of pain now.”
Beckett Cypher was one of two children Etheridge had with ex Julie Cypher, NBC News reports. His biological father was David Crosby. Etheridge also has 13-year-old twins with ex Tammy Lynn Michaels.
Etheridge has been hosting live performances on social media throughout the coronavirus pandemic, but Wednesday’s “concert from home” session was canceled. In the announcement of Beckett’s death, Etheridge said, “I will sing again, soon. It has always healed me.”
