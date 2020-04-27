Meryl Streep, Christine Baranski, Audra McDonald and More Celebs Cocktail it Up While Celebrating Stephen Sondheim

Meryl Streep, Christine Baranski and Audra McDonald performed one of Stephen Sondheim’s most famous numbers, “The Ladies Who Lunch” from Company, as part of a two-and-a-half-hour celebrity livestream commemorating the composer’s 90th birthday.

The actresses cocktailed it up in their respective homes, with Baranski sipping one full wine glass after another, Streep moving from martinis to straight scotch and McDonald belting out show-stopping notes in between shots of vodka while all in their bathrobes.

Meryl Streep, Audra MacDonald and Christine Barnaski singing Sondheim over Zoom in their bathrobes is, and I can not stress this enough, the ultimate mood. #sondheim90concert pic.twitter.com/261pNlhot1 — Mel Woods 🌈🌾 (@intothemelwoods) April 27, 2020

For many viewers, the boozy performance and disheveled vibe captured lockdown life perfectly.

“Meryl Streep, Audra MacDonald and Christine Baranski singing Sondheim over Zoom in their bathrobes is, and I cannot stress this enough, the ultimate mood,” one viewer tweeted.

Another simply shared a screengrab of Streep pouring her drink during the gutsy performance, along with the caption “Lockdown2020.”

The free online concert, Take Me to the World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration, featured additional performances by Bernadette Peters, Patti LuPone, Mandy Patinkin, Donna Murphy, Kristin Chenoweth, Sutton Foster, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Kelli O’Hara, Aaron Tveit, Maria Friedman, Iain Armitage, Katrina Lenk, Michael Cerveris, Brandon Uranowitz, Stephen Schwartz, Elizabeth Stanley, Chip Zien, Alexander Gemignani, Beanie Feldstein and Ben Platt, among others.

