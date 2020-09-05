In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos.
Miles McMillian approves this message, Nick Adams throws it back, David Lim lounges, and more!
Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.
Tom Daley
Ed Westwick
Nick Adams
Gio Benitez
Peter Facinelli
Jack Falahee
Johnny Sibilly
Sam Heughan
David Lim
Patrick Adams
Troye Sivan
Misha Collins
Chad White
Miles McMillian
THE LATEST
- Miles McMillian, Nick Adams, David Lim and More Insta Snaps
- Gossip Girl Reboot Updates, Zac Efron’s GF, Anna Faris Leaves Mom, Kellan Lutz Baby News, and More
- Aaron Carter Is Now Doing Porn
- Sam Asghari Claps Back at Author Kelly Oxford for Calling Britney Spears’ Posts ‘Scary’
- Alexander Payne Calls Rose McGowan Grooming and Rape Allegations ‘Simply Untrue,’ Rose McGowan Responds
- Tilda Swinton Took Face Masks to a Whole Other Level at Venice Film Festival — PHOTOS
FROM OUR PARTNERS
★ Pillsbury Toaster Strudel introduces limited-edition Mean Girls toaster strudel with pink icing! [OMG BLOG]
★ Enjoy a little international twerking from these global GoGo boys! [Towleroad]
★ Ken Jennings is joining Jeopardy, return date announced! [Evil Beet Gossip]
★ Season 13 of RuPaul’s Drag Race has already completed filming! [Curt and Frank]
★ Welcome to the Watt Family Shed. [Kenneth in the 212]
★ That time Cher and Paul Stanley truly embraced denim. [Go Fug Yourself]
★ Armie Hammer was seen out and looking coupled-up with Rumer Willis in LA! [Celebitchy]
★ Mister Rogers widow Joanne lets Donald Trump have it! [Boy Culture]