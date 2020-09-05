Socialite Life
Miles McMillian, Nick Adams, David Lim and More Insta Snaps
Miles McMillian, Nick Adams, David Lim and More Insta Snaps

September 5, 2020
Miles McMillian
Photo via Miles McMillian/Instagram

In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos.

Miles McMillian approves this message, Nick Adams throws it back, David Lim lounges, and more!

Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Tom Daley

Ed Westwick

Nick Adams

View this post on Instagram

#tbt in LA.

A post shared by NICK ADAMS (@thenickadams) on

Gio Benitez

Peter Facinelli

View this post on Instagram

Almost Forgot😣… It’s Labor Day Weekend. Hope you all have a great one! 👊🏻 Fellas- While ur out soaking up the last of the summer sun, snap a pic in your trunks 🩳🩳🩳 and join the #nictailornopants Campaign to help spread awareness to get checked for Prostate Cancer and to support the @prostatecancerfoundation. Ladies- encourage your men to get checked, and to join the campaign. Take the picture for them! Or Tag your fave celeb to get the to join! Make sure to #nictailornopants, tag @prostatecancerfoundation and challenge three male friends. Big thanks to everyone who’s participated already. I’m reposting pics of those who join the campaign on my insta stories. Together we can help save lives. Prostate Cancer has a high survival rate when caught early. Post your pic, challenge your friends, and let’s help get the word out. 🙏❤️ Awareness is everything!

A post shared by Peter Facinelli (@peterfacinelli) on

Jack Falahee

Johnny Sibilly

View this post on Instagram

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME 😎🎂

A post shared by JOHNNY SIBILLY (@johnnysibilly) on

Sam Heughan

David Lim

Patrick Adams

Troye Sivan

Misha Collins

Chad White

Miles McMillian

View this post on Instagram

⭐️I approve this message⭐️

A post shared by Miles McMillan (@milesmcmillan) on

