Miles McMillian, Nick Adams, David Lim and More Insta Snaps

In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos.

Miles McMillian approves this message, Nick Adams throws it back, David Lim lounges, and more!

Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Tom Daley

Ed Westwick

Nick Adams

Gio Benitez

Peter Facinelli

Jack Falahee

Johnny Sibilly

Sam Heughan

David Lim

Patrick Adams

Troye Sivan

Misha Collins

Chad White

Miles McMillian